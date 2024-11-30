'Injury is dark side': Glasgow Warriors left concerned as Adam Hastings situation assessed

Stand-off was replaced after collision in victory over Scarlets

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Franco Smith hopes the head injury sustained by Adam Hastings in Glasgow’s win over Scarlets wouldn’t prove to be too serious.

The Scotland fly-half was on the wrong end of a heavy hit from the visitors’ Vaea Fifita in the first half of a close match that Warriors eventually won 17-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hastings required lengthy medical treatment on the pitch but was able to walk off and Smith was keeping his fingers crossed the player will not be out for an extended period of time.

Warriors' Adam Hastings goes off injured following a tackle from Scarlets' Vaea Fifita. | SNS Group

The head coach said: “The dark side is the injury to Adam. That’s bad. He's gone to the hospital to get sorted out. I don't want to go into the medical side of things but he looked positive. The fact that he got up and walked off was positive, but obviously he's going to be checked out in the hospital and X-rayed.

“We hope and pray that it's not that serious. I thought he had his head on the wrong side of that tackle. Maybe a little technical error, but sometimes at a professional level, the guys get it wrong. I don't think there was any menace [from Fifita].”

Smith also savoured “four golden points” for his inexperienced team who had to dig out the victory sealed, eventually, by Duncan Weir’s penalty. It was an error-strewn performance from Warriors but Smith was pleased with the way debutants Fin Ricahrdson and Jare Oguntibeju and others stood up to a strong Scarlets side.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith. | SNS Group

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I'm really proud of that. Some of these players that played tonight would have not been in the [URC] final at Loftus. They would not have been in the pictures and everything that was done.

“But they merit a medal tonight because they stepped up to the plate. They kept working hard. To look these boys in the eyes in my office or down here when they work hard [is a great feeling].