'Injury is dark side': Glasgow Warriors left concerned as Adam Hastings situation assessed
Franco Smith hopes the head injury sustained by Adam Hastings in Glasgow’s win over Scarlets wouldn’t prove to be too serious.
The Scotland fly-half was on the wrong end of a heavy hit from the visitors’ Vaea Fifita in the first half of a close match that Warriors eventually won 17-15.
Hastings required lengthy medical treatment on the pitch but was able to walk off and Smith was keeping his fingers crossed the player will not be out for an extended period of time.
The head coach said: “The dark side is the injury to Adam. That’s bad. He's gone to the hospital to get sorted out. I don't want to go into the medical side of things but he looked positive. The fact that he got up and walked off was positive, but obviously he's going to be checked out in the hospital and X-rayed.
“We hope and pray that it's not that serious. I thought he had his head on the wrong side of that tackle. Maybe a little technical error, but sometimes at a professional level, the guys get it wrong. I don't think there was any menace [from Fifita].”
Smith also savoured “four golden points” for his inexperienced team who had to dig out the victory sealed, eventually, by Duncan Weir’s penalty. It was an error-strewn performance from Warriors but Smith was pleased with the way debutants Fin Ricahrdson and Jare Oguntibeju and others stood up to a strong Scarlets side.
He added: “I'm really proud of that. Some of these players that played tonight would have not been in the [URC] final at Loftus. They would not have been in the pictures and everything that was done.
“But they merit a medal tonight because they stepped up to the plate. They kept working hard. To look these boys in the eyes in my office or down here when they work hard [is a great feeling].
“It's good for them to be rewarded against a full-scaled side that was well-drilled and well-planned. They kept us out when we needed to score. Compliments to that.”
