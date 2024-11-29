Glasgow Warriors made to sweat by Scarlets as Adam Hastings bloodied in nasty collision

Scotstoun outfit preserve long unbeaten run at home

Glasgow Warriors duly preserved their long unbeaten home league record with a narrow 17-15 triumph - but only after being pushed all the way by a determined Scarlets side.

Not since October 2021 have Warriors lost a regular season URC match at Scotstoun but that looked on the line here for long spells until that rarity – a penalty off the tee – from Duncan Weir edged them in front for the first time with 14 minutes left to play.

Even then the victory wasn’t assured. Scarlets’ Ioan Lloyd, struggling with cramp, pulled a late penalty effort wide of the posts, before a brave Tom Jordan block with the clock in the red finally saw Warriors over the line.

Glasgow, though, were far from their best in a patchy performance, perhaps not a surprise given how many unfamiliar players were given an opportunity.

The main disappointment on a night of relief was the sight of Adam Hastings being helped off the field late in the first half after being on the wrong end of a monster hit from Scarlets’ Vaea Fifita.

This was a test of resolve for an inexperienced Glasgow pack featuring two debutants in Fin Richardson and Jare Oguntibeju, a No 8 in Jack Mann playing for the first time in two years and a tighthead – Patrick Schickerling – asked to operate on the other side of the scrum.

Warriors were already trailing to a Lloyd penalty when their callow band of forwards were put to the test as Scarlets got the maul motoring towards the line, their hosts unable to derail their momentum. Josh MacLeod was the man to flop down to claim the try and, although Lloyd struck his conversion effort against the post, Glasgow knew they were in a game.

Warriors finally began to show an attacking threat midway through the first half. They forced a number of lineouts close to the Scarlets line but couldn’t find a way through, Stafford McDowall stopped in full flight in one effort before a Johnny Matthews delivery was pinched by Fifita in the lineout.

Glasgow were struggling to get any momentum going, the usually trusty maul lacking the oomph to shove Matthews over for his traditional try. A difficult evening then took another twist when Fifita ran straight at Hastings, knocking the fly-half flat on his back. It was a ferocious – but fair – collision, although mercifully Hastings was able to walk off rather than departing on a stretcher.

Scarlets’ next intervention, however, wasn’t as legitimate and they paid the sanction. Scotland loosehead Alec Hepburn was too upright as he tried to stop Henco Venter and the on-head collision earned him a yellow card and 10 minutes in the sin-bin.

Glasgow capitalised, a number of pick-and-go forays thwarted before Matthews managed to squeeze over the line for a try converted by Weir.

The teams then traded converted tries in the space of two second-half minutes. Scarlets were first to strike, working their way past some weak defending, allowing Lloyd to tee up Ioan Nicholas to score.

Glasgow’s impeccable home record was in danger but they quickly struck back as Venter circumnavigated the post to dot down.