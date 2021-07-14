15. Liam Williams
Lasted just 14 minutes and had to be replaced by Elliot Daly following a head injury assessment. 6/10
14. Anthony Watson
Produced a try-saving tackle on S’bu Nkosi early on and prospered both under the high ball and in open play. 7
13. Chris Harris
Like most of his colleagues, the Scotland centre saw little of the ball in attacking play during the early blitz, but was instrumental in a major improvement thereafter. 6
12. Bundee Aki
Punched his weight as the Lions tried to take the game to South Africa ‘A’ after a difficult start. 6
11. Louis Rees-Zammit
Agonisingly short of the line when stretching out to try to give his side the lead and pinned Cheslin Kolbe on his own try-line with the screw turning. 6
10. Owen Farrell
Kicked poorly out of hand in the early stages and was charged down by Eben Etzebeth for the opening try on a night when he took several big hits, but kept going. 5
9. Conor Murray
Struggled to establish a relationship with his half-back partner early on, but gradually worked his way into the game. 6
Read More
1. Wyn Jones
Forced an early scrum collapse from the South Africans and worked tirelessly in the loose, getting his rewards with a first Lions try before being forced off with a shoulder injury. 6
2. Ken Owens
Solid on his lineout throws and industrious in the forward battle to help the tourists claw their way back into the game. 6
3. Kyle Sinckler
Gave no quarter in a brutal front row battle and was never found wanting as the Lions pack hammered away deep inside the South African 22. 6
4. Maro Itoje
A constant nuisance at the breakdown and dominant at the lineout, he drove the Lions forward throughout. 7
5. Iain Henderson
Helped to turn the tide as the Lions’ maul started to make an impact and earn them a greater share of the ball. 6
6. Josh Navidi
As busy as ever in the heat of the back row scrap and made a series of telling surges forward. 6
7. Tom Curry
A thorn in South Africa ‘A”s side throughout as he foraged for the ball and repeatedly exploited the space ahead of him with ball in hand, and also charged down a Faf De Klerk kick. 8
8. Taulupe Faletau
Grew into the game as the Lions fought back and was an increasing threat with the ball in hand. 6
Replacements
An entirely new front row – including Scotland tighthead Zander Fagerson – freshened the Lions for the final assault, but it was Elliot Daly, who replaced the injured Williams early on, who caught the eye with a combination of committed defence, intelligent kicking and impressive line breaks.