Stuart Hogg back with the British and Irish Lions and will play against the Stormers

Stuart Hogg did some training on the pitch ahead of the Lions' match against South Africa A. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

The Scotland captain has not played since skippering the Lions to victory in the opening match of the tour against Sigma Lions in Johannesburg on July 3.

The full-back was named on the bench for the second tour game, against the Sharks in Joburg, but was forced to withdraw after a Covid outbreak in the Lions camp.

He has now rejoined the squad after a period in isolation.

Head coach Warren Gatland speaking after the Lions lost 17-13 to a strong South Africa A side in Cape Town, said Hogg was in line to play at the weekend.

“He was on the pitch today running,” said Gatland. “He’s been doing some fitness work and he’ll definitely get a hit out on Saturday.”

Gatland said his players remain “bullish” ahead of the Test series despite suffering their first defeat of the tour.

He said he had some tough selection decisions to make ahead of the first Test in Cape Town on July 24. Gatland said the contest between Hamish Watson and Tom Curry to play at openside against the Springboks was particularly fierce, and he was impressed by Curry against South Africa A.