How Glasgow Warriors reconnected with city’s working class roots to become URC finalists
Zander Fagerson has credited Franco Smith for reestablishing the work ethic at Glasgow Warriors and helping the team reconnect with the city’s roots. The squad are training in South Africa ahead of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship final as they bid to win their first major trophy since 2015.
Their opponents, the Bulls, will have home advantage by virtue of finishing higher in the table across the regular league season but Fagerson is confident Glasgow can go one better than last season when they lost to Toulon in the final of the European Challenge Cup. Their form in the URC play-offs over the past fortnight has been highly impressive, with the Warriors getting the better of 2022 champions, Stormers, in the quarter-finals and last year’s winners, Munster, in the semis. Fagerson says hard graft has been key to their success.
“I think knock-out rugby is all about winning – getting the job done – and we’ve spoken about that,” said the prop. “It is about working hard for each other, and working hard for your mate – putting in that little bit extra to cover his back and he’ll cover yours. It’s also just about being clinical, I think – not getting caught up by the occasion but sticking to our processes and playing our own game.
“Last year was pretty frustrating for us in that Toulon final when we went a little bit off script and didn’t really execute the game-plan we set out to play, so that hurt quite a lot last summer. We’re excited to be back in another big final this year and we’re just excited about putting our game out there.”
Smith took over in summer 2022 and decided the squad wasn’t fit enough. The new regime required the Warriors players to be in at 7am for “fat-burning” sessions before breakfast and it wasn’t long before there was an upturn in results. As well as reaching two cup finals, Glasgow have recorded top-four finishes in the URC in each of Smith’s two seasons in charge and Fagerson says the squad has bought into it.
“It is all about hard work – we’ve done a lot of ‘down-ups’ this season and a lot of running metres on Mondays as well – so it is all about working for your mates, and that’s how you win these games. Nothing is going to change this week.”
Asked if Smith had brought “a South African mentality” to the club, Fagerson said: “I think that’s more of a Warriors mentality. We’re from Glasgow, we’re a city of grafters. We’re not a team full of superstars, and I think we’ve always had that, but maybe he has helped bring that back and made sure we focus on it. Glasgow is a working class town and you have to work hard for each other – and that’s what it’s all about.
“I just think he’s brought that fitness element to it, we’re certainly a lot fitter than we have been, and we’ve got that game-plan pretty well drilled into us, so we know how to go out there and execute and have fun. As you’ve seen over the last two weeks, the boys are playing with a smile on their face, and when you’ve got a team who are enjoying what they do, against any team you will be dangerous.”
