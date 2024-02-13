2 . Owen Farrell - £1 million +

England captain Owen Farrell was already pretty well paid at Saracens, but a recent move is set to shoot him up the earnings list. In January 2024 it was confirmed he would move to French side Racing 92 at the end of 2023/24 season. He's understood to be upping his earnings to more than £1million per year, with some reports putting the figure as high as £1.2 million.