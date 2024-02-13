All Sections
Highest Earning Rugby Union Players 2024: The 10 players who top the rich list - including Finn Russell

The top rugby stars can now command huge salaries - and you don't need to be a World Cup winner to cash in.

By David Hepburn
Published 13th Feb 2024, 15:53 GMT

We're used to hearing about the vast sums of money earned by the likes of footballers, golfers and tennis players - but in recent years rugby union has been catching up.

The top dogs of the sport can now expect to earn salaries of hundreds of thousands of pounds - and that's before bonuses, sponsorship and image rights.

And history has been made recently with players passing the £1 million-a-year mark for the first time.

We've looked at a number of sources to come up with this rugby union rich list - based on reported salaries paid out by the world's biggest clubs.

Here are the top 10.

Scotland's talismanic co-captain Finn Russell reportedly became the highest paid rugby union player on the planet when he moved to Bath after the 2023 World Cup, with a salary of at least £1 million a year. He's recently been challenged for the title by another Six Nations skipper though...

1. Finn Russell - £1 million +

Scotland's talismanic co-captain Finn Russell reportedly became the highest paid rugby union player on the planet when he moved to Bath after the 2023 World Cup, with a salary of at least £1 million a year. He's recently been challenged for the title by another Six Nations skipper though...

England captain Owen Farrell was already pretty well paid at Saracens, but a recent move is set to shoot him up the earnings list. In January 2024 it was confirmed he would move to French side Racing 92 at the end of 2023/24 season. He's understood to be upping his earnings to more than £1million per year, with some reports putting the figure as high as £1.2 million.

2. Owen Farrell - £1 million +

England captain Owen Farrell was already pretty well paid at Saracens, but a recent move is set to shoot him up the earnings list. In January 2024 it was confirmed he would move to French side Racing 92 at the end of 2023/24 season. He's understood to be upping his earnings to more than £1million per year, with some reports putting the figure as high as £1.2 million.

Rugby's answer to golf's megabucks LIV tour - or footballers moving to Saudi Arabia for staggering sums - is hopping on the plane to the Japanese league. South African double Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe leads the money list in Japan with Suntory Sungoliath paying him an annual salary of around £930,000.

3. Cheslin Kolbe - £930,000

Rugby's answer to golf's megabucks LIV tour - or footballers moving to Saudi Arabia for staggering sums - is hopping on the plane to the Japanese league. South African double Rugby World Cup winner Cheslin Kolbe leads the money list in Japan with Suntory Sungoliath paying him an annual salary of around £930,000.

Another member of the South African team that won the World Cup in both 2019 and 2023 who has moved to Japan, Faf De Klerk earns a reported £900,000 a year from Yokohama Canon Eagles.

4. Faf De Klerk - £900,000

Another member of the South African team that won the World Cup in both 2019 and 2023 who has moved to Japan, Faf De Klerk earns a reported £900,000 a year from Yokohama Canon Eagles.

