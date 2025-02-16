Franco Smith fuels Wales speculation as Glasgow Warriors head coach makes frank admission
Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith has fueled speculation linking him with the Wales vacancy by admitting he wants to return to an international coaching role.
Smith has emerged as a prime candidate for the Wales head coach position after they parted company with Warren Gatland last week following a 14th successive Test defeat.
The former Italy head coach, whose Scottish Rugby contract expires next year, led Glasgow to a convincing 45-20 victory over Dragons in Wales on Sunday that strengthened their grip on second place in the United Rugby Championship table.
Smith led Glasgow to the URC title last season and, addressing the Wales rumours before kick-off on Sunday, the South African admitted he has his heart set on a national team job.
"I would like to coach international rugby again," Smith told Premier Sports. "I think most coaches dream of it.
"For now I'm just focused on what's got to be done today and we'll look... obviously I'm still on a contract with Glasgow Warriors. You never know."
Asked again after the match about the Wales interest, Smith added: "I know there is a lot of talk, so I'll leave it at that."
Smith has fond memories of Wales having spent a season with Newport during his playing days while his son, Franco junior, was born in the city.
"There are good people who live here and I was very well welcomed," he said. "Tony Brown, the previous owner here, was very good to me and my family when Franco junior was born here.
"We had a fantastic time here and I have fond memories."
