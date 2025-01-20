Heartbroken Sione Tuipulotu breaks silence on his Six Nations-ending injury as Scotland captain makes vow
Stricken Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu has vowed to come back stronger than ever after his 2025 Six Nations campaign was cruelly ended by injury.
Tuipulotu was due to skipper his country in this year’s edition of the tournament, but suffered a pectoral muscle injury while training with his club Glasgow Warriors last week. After further medical examinations, it was decided that the in-form centre requires surgery and while he is expected to be back before the end of the season, he will play no part in the Six Nations.
Taking to social media on Monday evening after the news of his impending operation was broken, Tuipulotu wrote with a broken-heart emoji: “I’m sorry Scotland. I genuinely can’t believe it but the game is the game and I won’t doubt god’s timing. I’m right behind the bros. I will be back stronger.”
Tuipulotu assumed the Scotland captaincy during the Autumn Nations Series matches last year and guided the team to three wins out of four. The 27-year-old has emerged as one of rugby’s best inside centres and is expected to be part of the British and Irish Lions squad this summer for the tour of his country of birth Australia.
Finn Russell and Rory Darge will take on co-captaincy duties in Tuipulotu’s absence. The duo performed the same role during last year’s Six Nations. Stafford McDowall appears the most likely option to play alongside Huw Jones as Scotland’s centre combination.
Tuipulotu is not the only Scotland regular to be ruled out of the competition. His fellow Glasgow Warriors player Scott Cummings is set to miss the tournament too after the lock fractured his arm while playing against Harlequins at the weekend in the Investec Champions Cup.
Scotland start their Six Nations campaign at home to Italy on Saturday, February 1 at Murrayfield before hosting Ireland eight days later. They then travel to London to play England at Twickenham on Saturday, February 22 and then face Wales back in Edinburgh on Saturday, March 8. Their campaign concludes in Paris when they take on France on the evening of Saturday, March 15.
