Which teams can still win the 2025 Six Nations as Scotland left with mission impossible

Three nations eye the prize on Super Saturday

The 2025 Six Nations reaches a dramatic climax this weekend with the destination of the championship set to be decided on Super Saturday.

Three nations still harbour realistic hopes of lifting the trophy with France the favourites to claim their first crown since 2022 following their emphatic 42-27 win over Ireland in Dublin last weekend.

That result moved the French to the top of the Six Nations table on 16 points, with both England, who are second on 15 points, and Ireland, third on 14 points, still in with an outside chance of winning the title if results go their way.

Scotland, who are fourth on 11 points, can also mathematically finish in first place but the sequence of highly improbable results required for this to happen makes such a scenario virtually impossible.

Super Saturday kicks off with Italy v Ireland at 2.15pm, before Wales host England at 4.45pm. Then it's off to Paris for the grand finale as France host Scotland in the 8pm kick-off.

Here is the potential path to silverware for this year's Six Nations contenders...

The Six Nations trophy is up for grabs this weekend with three teams vying for the 2025 title. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How France can win the Six Nations

Les Blues are the only team who have the destiny of the title in their own hands. Claim a bonus point victory over Scotland in front of a capacity crowd at the Stade de France in the 8pm kick-off on Saturday night and the Six Nations trophy is theirs for the first time since 2022 - and only the second time in 15 years. Victory without a bonus point is also likely to be enough because of their vastly superior points difference of +106 over England's +20. A draw with a bonus point would also secure the title if England and Ireland fail to claim the maximum return from their final round matches. A France defeat, however, would open the door to either England or Ireland claiming the trophy...

How England can win the Six Nations

Steve Borthwick's side will end a five-year wait to get their hands on the trophy if they beat Wales and France lose to Scotland. A bonus point win would be required if France claim a draw with a try-scoring bonus point. England could even clinch the title if they draw or lose, providing they earn two bonus points and both France and Ireland lose without claiming bonus points.

How Ireland can win the Six Nations

Irish hopes of landing a third consecutive title appear forlon given they must beat Italy and rely on two surprise results going in their favour to leapfrog both France and England. A bonus point win in Rome would be enough if France lose and England draw at best. A standard victory without a bonus point could also be enough but would rely on France losing to Scotland without collecting more than one bonus point and England earning no better than a draw against Wales. Ireland’s current points difference is +13, which could be a factor in the final reckoning.

Scotland's mission impossible