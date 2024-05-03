Hawick have been playing at Mansfield Park since 1888 and the old ground has seen more than its fair share of trailblazing achievements but Saturday will bear witness to another if the home team can overcome Currie Chieftains in the Premiership play-off final.

A victory for the Greens would give them the ‘Double-Double’ - winning the league and Scottish Cup two seasons in a row. It’s never been done before but would be a fitting way to mark Hawick’s 150th anniversary celebrations and another landmark occasion for the club. Currie will be doing their best to spoil the party and have four busloads of supporters heading to the Borders to cheer on their team which should swell the attendance to around 1,500-2,000.

Hawick clinched the Scottish Cup at Murrayfield last weekend to secure the first leg of the double but they were made to fight all the way by Edinburgh Accies before prevailing 32-29. Currie are likely to make it just as hard in what will be the fourth meeting of the sides this season. The Chieftains have yet to win but they did draw 24-24 in the league at Malleny Park back in January. The most recent clash was last month’s Scottish Cup semi-final at Mansfield Park which the home team won 16-3.

Hawick got the better of Currie Chieftains in last season's Premiership final at Mansfield Park and the sides will meet again on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Hawick, who also won this season’s Border League and so can make it a treble this weekend, have selected the same side which defeated the Accies in the cup final and that in itself is worthy of note given the composition of the team.

“The starting XV are all Hawick boys which is a great story,” explained John Thorburn, the club’s long-serving secretary. “Thirteen of them played in the Premiership final last year as well. Hector Paterson, the scrum-half, is now with the pro academy at Edinburgh, and the young centre, Ethan Reilly has gone back to Australia.

“It’s been a disjointed season and ideally we would have finished a few weeks ago but we are where we are and everybody’s ready for it. We’ve got hard opposition in Currie, obviously. Both teams know each other pretty well and we’re looking forward to it. We drew up there and beat them twice down in Hawick.”

Kirk Ford, the full-back and vice-captain, has been something of an unsung hero this season and it was his place-kicking that helped Hawick get over the line last week at Murrayfield. Jae Linton, the No 8, is another who has had rave reviews.

Currie head coach Mark Cairns. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

It’s not been all plain sailing. There was major upheaval last month when head coach Matty Douglas and forwards coach Lewis Bertram left the club after being told their contracts wouldn’t be renewed for next season. The pair had led Hawick through an unbeaten double-winning campaign in 2022-23 and their departure came just ahead of their three biggest games of the season.

Graham Hogg, the backs coach, stepped up to take interim charge and has been assisted by Scott McLeod and Roddy Deans. The new men at the helm successfully negotiated the cup semi and final and Saturday represents the final piece of the jigsaw. Hogg, older brother of former Scotland captain Stuart, knows that a win at Mansfield Park would set the seal on a historic campaign.

“After a great result in the cup last week it’s brilliant to be coming back home with the opportunity to do a special treble this season,” said the coach. “A good week of work put in by the boys and we look forward to the challenge that Currie will bring us.”

Currie are able to call upon the services of Edinburgh’s academy prop Ollie Blyth-Lafferty, a real prospect, and head coach Mark Cairns admitted he had some tough calls to make on selection, particularly in the backs where Paddy Boyer and Callum Beckett both miss out on starting positions but can expect to make an impact from the bench. Cammy Gray starts at 13 which means DJ Innes and Jamie Forbes shifts to 12 and 10, respectively.

Hawick players celebrate winning last year's Scottish Cup at Murrayfield. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

The sides also met in last season’s Premiership final, with Hawick edging it 21-18. Cairns hopes his side have learned from that game and the recent cup semi defeat in April.

“Hawick got it spot on against us last time round at Mansfield and it was a tough one to take having done well going into the wind,” said Cairns. “The boys have picked themselves up quickly and we’ve had the last couple of weeks to prepare for the match and put things right. Last year’s final came down to the final play and we are hoping to be in the fight right to the end.”

Hawick, with a population of just over 13,000, has always been a rugby town that’s punched above its weight. They’ve already won a record 13 Scottish league titles and only London Scottish have supplied more Scotland internationals. The club’s list of firsts includes being the inaugural winners of the Border League, the official Scottish championship and the Scottish Cup. They would love to add the ‘Double-Double’ to that roll of honour and will go into Saturday’s match as favourites thanks to a home record that is the envy of their rivals: Hawick haven’t lost at Mansfield Park since Glasgow Hawks won there in October 2019.

“It’s our 150th year and the Bill McLaren Shield is up for grabs so there’s everything to play for,” said Thorburn, “but I’m sure Currie will be determined to knock us off our perch.”

Saturday’s Premiership final kicks at 2pm at Mansfield Park and will be streamed live on Scottish Rugby’s YouTube channel.

Hawick: 15. Kirk Ford; 14. Charlie Welsh, 13. Andrew Mitchell, 12. Lee Armstrong, 11. Ronan McKean; 10. Kyle Brunton, 9. Gareth Welsh; 1. Shawn Muir (capt), 2. Fraser Renwick, 3. Nicky Little, 4. Connor Sutherland, 5. Dalton Redpath, 6. Stuart Graham, 7. Calum Renwick, 8. Jae Linton. Replacements: 16. Russell Anderson 17. Thomas Hope, 18. Ross Graham, 19. Fraser Wilson, 20. Deaglan Lightfoot, 21. Bailey Donaldson, 22. Callum Beckett.