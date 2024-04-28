Hawick and Watsonians are the cup winners on Silver Saturday at Murrayfield

Hawick lift the Scottish Cup after a hard fought final against Edinburgh Academical at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Hawick and Watsonians retained the Scottish Cup and the women’s Sarah Beaney Cup respectively on Silver Saturday at Murrayfield.

In the Scottish Cup final, Hawick were pushed all the way before they defeated Edinburgh Accies 32-29 and have now won the Border League and this trophy in 2023-24 and have a Premiership final to come next Saturday as they look to complete a treble.

Tries from Andrew Mitchell, Calum Renwick and Ronan McKean, plus nine points from the boot of Kirk Ford, had them 24-12 up at half-time.

Watsonians lift the Sarah Beaney Cup on Silver Saturday at Murrayfield after beating Hillhead Jordanhill in the final. (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

Connor Sutherland’s second half try and a conversion and penalty from Ford meant they came through despite Accies battling to the end and causing a scare. Accies’ tries came from Jamie Sole, a penalty try, Kieran Slingsby, Fraser McAslan and Max Wallace with Ross Cadzow converting one.

In the Sarah Beaney Cup final, Watsonians built up a 29-0 lead inside 30 minutes and never looked back as they defeated Hillhead Jordanhill 34-5.

Briar McNamara and Ami Conchie both crossed for two tries and Sophie Anderson and Rachel Philipps also scored with McNamara kicking two conversions for the Edinburgh side. Roma Fraser scored Hillhead’s try.

Watsonians head coach Bruce Millar said: “I thought in the first half we played some of our best rugby of the season.”

In the other men’s finals on the day, Falkirk got the better of Lasswade 34-21 to win the National League Cup at Murrayfield, and, at Hive Stadium, Cumnock fought back to win the Shield with a 34-32 victory over Moray and Irvine beat Blairgowrie 35-32 to win the Bowl.

In the other women’s finals, Biggar got the better of West of Scotland 66-20 at Murrayfield to lift the Shield with Caithness Krakens headed north with the Plate after seeing off Uddingston Selkies at the Hive.