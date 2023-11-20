Hamish Watson return date identified but Darcy Graham may have to wait
The capital club had hoped that the winger would be fit to play for the first time since the Rugby World Cup but coach Sean Everitt has now identified the European Challenge Cup tie with Clermont Auvergne in France on December 8 as a more realistic timeline for Graham.
Graham damaged his hip in Scotland’s final World Cup match against Ireland on October 7, and also underwent a procedure to remove a screw from his knee from a previous injury. The United Rugby Championship round seven fixture against Ulster on December 2 was targeted for his return but Everitt said this was now looking less likely. “At this stage it’s doubtful,” said the coach. “We’re not sure. If it’s not Ulster, it’ll definitely be Clermont.”
There was better news on Watson. Graham’s international team-mate suffered a fractured cheekbone in Edinburgh’s round three fixture against Leinster but the injury has healed well. “Hamish is back on the training field this week,” said Everitt. “He’ll be involved in the team training later on, on Thursday, then he’ll prepare well with us on Friday morning with the non-23, and then he’ll be in full training next week and up for selection against Ulster.”
Edinburgh, who have won four out of five matches this season under new coach Everitt, play Benetton at home on Friday.
