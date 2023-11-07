Hamish Watson adds to Edinburgh's injury woes - and flanker could be ruled of Scotland action
The Scotland flanker, who was replaced by Connor Boyle early in the second half in Dublin, had made a bright start to the season and was man of the match in the win over the Lions the previous weekend. He now joins Edinburgh’s high-profile injury list which includes Jamie Ritchie, Darcy Graham, Emiliano Boffelli, Scott Steele, Sam Skinner and Luan de Bruin. There will also be a concern around Watson’s availability for the Six Nations which kicks off for Scotland on February 3 with an away match against Wales
The better news for Edinburgh is that Ritchie has been able to return to training this week and is expected to be available for selection for the match with Vodacom Bulls at Hive Stadium on November 17. The Scotland captain injured his shoulder in the defeat by Ireland at the Rugby World Cup last month. Graham, who suffered a hip injury against Ireland, is expected back later this month. Boffelli, who sustained toe damage while playing for Argentina at the World Cup, is set to return in mid-December.
No 8 Viliame Mata, who missed the Leinster game with a shoulder problem, is also back in training and is available for this Saturday’s home match with Connacht. Back-row Ben Muncaster has recovered from a knee injury and played 40 minutes of Watsonians’ win over the Futures XV in the FOSROC Super Series at the weekend.
Prop de Bruin (back), lock Skinner (knee) and scrum-half Steele (hip) are all expected to return to full fitness later this month. In addition, prop Mikey Jones (ankle), full-back Nathan Sweeney (hamstring) and back-row Cam Neild (knee) are expected to return to training in December.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.