Hamish Watson on ‘Uncle Gilco’, memories of 2015 and his Scotland future

Flanker extends his stay at Edinburgh into a 15th season

Hamish Watson is the only member of the current Edinburgh squad to have played for them in the 2015 Challenge Cup final.

He didn’t expect to have to wait a decade for another crack at European glory and it’s why he’s urging his younger team-mates to make the most of this weekend’s opportunity.

Edinburgh are hosting Bath in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup on Saturday and Watson and fellow old head Grant Gilchrist appreciate how rare these occasions are. Gilchrist played in the 2012 Champions Cup semi loss to Ulster but missed the 2015 final through injury. And both were part of the side that were pipped again by Ulster in the last four of the Pro14 in 2020.

Hamish Watson, left, and Dougie Fife, right, try to stop James Hook of Gloucester during the 2015 European Challenge Cup final at Twickenham Stoop. Gloucester beat Edinburgh 19-13. | Getty Images

At 33 and 34, respectively, there may not be too many more chances for Watson and Gilchrist to play in a final.

“Gilco touched on it in one of our meetings,” said Watson. “When I got to that final in 2015, when I was younger, you think ‘it doesn’t matter, we lost that one but we’ll be back soon’ and it’s taken 10 years to get to another [European] semi-final. Big games like this don’t come round that often. You don’t want to put too much pressure on the young guys but it is an important game and a massive game for everyone involved at the club.”

Watson and Gilchrist aren’t riding off into the sunset quite yet. Edinburgh confirmed on Thursday that Watson had extended his stay at the club for another season, and Gilchrist did similar back in March. It means each player will be going into his 15th year with the capital club, a remarkable achievement given the physical intensity of the modern game.

Watson, who has been in fine form since returning to the side in the second half of the campaign, said he was delighted to have “got a job for next year”.

“It is a club I’ve played my whole professional career with and we’ve got a really group of players and supportive fans who always come to the Hive and support us,” he said. “I don’t want to look too far to the future but it’s another year which I’m happy about. We’ve got a massive game this weekend which is exciting because I think in my whole time here, we’ve probably only had four semi-finals, so these are the ones you look forward to. You’ve got a chance to test yourself against currently the best team in England, so it’s going to be an exciting weekend.”

“I actually feel really good,” Watson added. “The last couple of seasons I’ve played a lot for Edinburgh. Obviously being out of the Scotland set-up is challenging at times when you’ve been around it for a while, but it’s also given me a chance to play back-to-back weeks for Edinburgh, which has been really good.

“Sometimes when you’re involved [with Scotland], you don’t get that chance. I’ve been really enjoying it, I feel my form is good at the minute as well. It’s just trying to keep that going. Obviously we all need to be at the top of our game to get the win this week.”

Hamish Watson during an Edinburgh training session ahead of this weekend's Challenge Cup semi-final with Bath. | SNS Group

Watson won the last of his 59 Scotland caps in the World Cup warm-up Test against France at Murrayfield in 2023 and hasn’t given up entirely on adding to his total.

“I’ve not been told it’s closed, or I’ve not closed that chapter,” he said. “But like in all things, I’m not delusional about it. I’m getting older but I still feel like I’m playing well. Who knows, if I play well, or play well next season, a few injuries and you don’t know. Put it this way, I’ve not officially retired from international rugby.”

There was a point earlier this season when it looked as if Watson’s days at Edinburgh could be numbered. He didn’t start a match in a three-month period between October and January but forced his way back into Sean Everitt’s line-up and played a big part in the wins over the Lions and Bulls which took Edinburgh into the semi-finals.

“I understood it but, yeah, it’s frustrating for any player when you have a length of time when you’re not playing,” he said. “I’m not going to go into too much detail, but it’s sorted now and I’ve been playing a lot recently, so I’m happy at the minute.

“Every player goes through highs and lows and there’s always a bit of uncertainty at times…that’s all I’ll say.”

Short-term contracts become the norm when players get to the wrong side of 30 and it can be a precarious time. Watson was understandably anxious about his future and therefore delighted to have some clarity.

“When you have a short contract anyway, all players are pondering their future because there is nothing certain in professional sport,” said the flanker. “You’ve always got that bit of doubt in your head, and clubs will always be thinking about their signings, who they want to bring in and get rid of as well.

“As a professional player, there’s always a bit of uncertainty as to whether you’re going to sign again, or are you going to move? The important thing is, I’ve got another year at Edinburgh now and a job for next year, which is good.”

Disappointment for the Edinburgh players following the defeat by Gloucester in the 2015 European Challenge Cup final. | Getty Images

Edinburgh lost 19-13 to Gloucester in the 2015 Challenge Cup final and Watson would dearly love the opportunity to have another crack at winning the trophy. Memories are a little hazy of the match at Twickenham Stoop a decade ago and he seemed surprised to be reminded that Gilchrist missed the match.