'Retirement isn't on my mind' - Edinburgh stalwart has much more to give

Scotland lock pens new contract with capital club

Grant Gilchrist has banished talk of retirement and still dreams of leading Edinburgh to silverware after signing a new deal.

The co-captain has agreed a one-year contract extension which will take him into his 15th season with the capital side.

Gilchrist, 34, an ever-present in Scotland’s recent Six Nations campaign, believes Edinburgh can still achieve “something special” in the current campaign.

“Pulling on the Edinburgh jersey for the first time was one of my greatest achievements, and continues to be an honour season on season, so to extend my time here for another year fills me with immense pride,” said the second-row forward.

“Being a one-club man is something I cherish deeply. I still feel like I have so much more to give to this club, and the thought of helping lead this team to a winning moment would be the proudest moment of my career.

“We have a huge finish to the season ahead in both the EPCR Challenge Cup and the URC, and I'm more determined than ever to achieve something special with this group of players and staff. Retirement isn't on my mind; I still feel I have unfinished business here at Edinburgh.”

Gilchrist made his pro debut for Edinburgh against Cardiff in 2011 after coming through the ranks at hometown club Alloa and then Stirling County. Last season he became just the fourth player in club’s history to make 200 appearances for Edinburgh, following on from Allan Jacobsen, Chris Paterson and WP Nel.

“Grant is the epitome of a one-club man, and his unwavering commitment to Edinburgh Rugby is inspiring,” said Sean Everitt, the club’s head coach.

“He never fails to give his absolute best for his boyhood club, both on and off the field. Grant is a true leader of men, and his desire to achieve something special with Edinburgh is infectious.”