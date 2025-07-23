'Gutted' Darcy Graham issues Lions injury update with 'try again in 4 years' admission

Scotland winger crocked after 16 minutes of Lions debut

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darcy Graham has indicated that his Lions tour is over after suffering an injury on his debut.

The Edinburgh and Scotland winger is waiting for scan results after sustaining ankle ligament damage early in the match against First Nations & Pasifika XV on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham produced a lively start and had already scored a try - his first in Lions colours - when he limped off the pitch in tears in the 16th minute at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.

The 28-year-old was in some distress and was later seen wearing a protective boot. He was consoled by Scotland team-mate Finn Russell as he watched the remainder of the game from the bench as the Lions held on for a scrappy 24-19 victory.

Darcy Graham walks back to the dressing room in a protective boot after picking up an ankle injury during his British & Irish Lions debut against First Nations & Pasifika. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Posting on Instagram, Graham stated: "16 minutes I'll never forget. It's been a rollercoaster of a journey but it was a dream come true to pull on the famous red jersey and make my Lions debut.

"Gutted it ended the way it did, but so proud to have been part of this special group. Thank you for all the support. We try again in 4 years time..."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Graham has suffered a string of serious injuries in recent seasons and his club, Edinburgh, will be braced for news of the scan ahead of the new United Rugby Championship season beginning in September.

A late call-up to the Lions squad from Scotland’s tour of New Zealand as cover for the injured Mack Hansen, Graham will now miss the final two Test matches against Australia. The Lions take on the Wallabies this Saturday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground knowing a win will clinch the three-match series.

“So upsetting for Darcy Graham,” said Lions head coach Andy Farrell. “It showed how much it meant to him. He has a Lions cap and scored a try and he’ll remember that forever.”

Getty Images

Possible changes for second Test

Joe McCarthy is the chief injury concern for Farrell heading into the second Test.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McCarthy limped off in the 27-19 triumph over the Wallabies in the first Test with the foot condition plantar fasciitis and has been unable to train since, making him a major doubt to be involved in the rematch.

With Thursday’s training session before Farrell names his team being the final opportunity to prove his fitness, the Ireland enforcer looks likely to miss out.

Potentially signposting an adjustment to the pack to face Australia in the second Test, James Ryan and Jac Morgan were replaced early in the second half of Tuesday’s 24-19 victory over the First Nations and Pasifika XV.

If McCarthy is ruled out, Ollie Chessum could be drafted into the second row alongside captain Maro Itoje, creating a vacancy on the bench, while another option is to move Tadhg Beirne from flanker to lock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Should repositioning Beirne be Farrell’s preferred choice, Morgan becomes a contender to make the matchday 23.

Given the Lions bullied the Wallabies at Suncorp Stadium, unenforced changes to the pack are unlikely.

Farrell could shake up his back-three, however, after wings James Lowe and Tommy Freeman struggled to make an impact in the series opener. Lowe in particular struggled with the poor finishing which has been a feature of his tour apparent again.

Of the four possible options to step in, Graham and Hansen are injured and Duhan van der Merwe has been repeatedly exposed in defence, with only the fourth offering Farrell room for manoeuvre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ace up Farrell’s sleeve is Blair Kinghorn, who made his comeback from a knee injury on Tuesday and apart from throwing two intercept passes, proved himself ready for Test duty. Nominally a full-back, he is also a high quality option on the wing, the position he has filled most recently for his club Toulouse this season.

Owen Farrell showed he is ready for a call-up to the bench in Melbourne if needed with a solid 80 minutes against FNP, Marcus Smith passed a head injury assessment and Garry Ringrose made a successful first appearance since being concussed against ACT Brumbies.

In the midst of a schedule of three games in eight days, players have been given Wednesday off, but Farrell and his coaching assistants are to meet to finalise selection.

“I let everyone have their say, I play devil’s advocate, we thrash it out and then we all agree,” Farrell said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is all sorts that goes into it – performances, there’s no doubt about that – but there is also what’s right for this second game? Are a few changes going to freshen it up or do we go with the same guys?