Darcy Graham braced for scan results as injury ends Lions debut after 16 minutes

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean

Chief Rugby Writer

Comment
Published 22nd Jul 2025, 19:15 BST
'So upsetting' says head coach Andy Farrell's after winger's try-scoring performance

Darcy Graham is to have a scan on Wednesday morning after his debut for the British and Irish Lions was ended by injury in Melbourne.

The Scotland winger limped off after just 16 minutes of the 24-19 win over the First Nations and Pasifika XV with what appeared to be an ankle issue.

Graham, 28, was in some distress and was later seen wearing a protective boot. He was consoled by Scotland team-mate Finn Russell as he watched the remainder of the game from the bench.

Darcy Graham walks off the pitch after being injured during the of the British & Irish Lions' win over the First Nations & Pasifika side in Melbourne.placeholder image
Darcy Graham walks off the pitch after being injured during the of the British & Irish Lions' win over the First Nations & Pasifika side in Melbourne. | Getty Images

Graham has suffered a string of serious injuries in recent seasons and his club, Edinburgh, will be braced for news of the scan.

A late call-up to the Lions squad as cover for the injured Mack Hansen, Graham looked lively in the short time he was on the field and scored his side’s second try.

The fear now is that Graham’s tour is over, the injury potentially ending any hope he had of playing in the two remaining Test matches. The Lions take on Australia this Saturday at the MCG knowing a win will clinch the three-match series.

“So upsetting for Darcy Graham,” said Lions head coach Andy Farrell. “It showed how much it meant to him. He has a Lions cap and scored a try and he’ll remember that forever.”

Darcy Graham scores the British & Irish Lions' second try during the 24-19 win over the First Nations & Pasifika XV at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne.placeholder image
Darcy Graham scores the British & Irish Lions' second try during the 24-19 win over the First Nations & Pasifika XV at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne. | Getty Images

Farrell also said that he will confirm which recent call-ups to his squad will head home on Wednesday. He said Graham was in a different position to the other late call-ups because he was drafted in due to concerns over Hansen.

“Darcy was different because we had an injury,” the coach said. “He was next cab off the rank. He'll have a scan in the morning.”

