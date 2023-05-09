Gregor Townsend's new Scotland deal: Remarkable longevity amid public courting of other options

Gregor Townsend will be in post as Scotland head coach for nine years if he sees his new contract through to its conclusion in 2026.

Gregor Townsend has agreed a new contract with Scotland until April 2026.

It’s remarkable longevity in the modern age where trigger-happy chief executives quickly get bored and supporters tend to have short attention spans. Never one to stand still, it’s also testimony to Townsend’s ability to reinvent his teams to adapt to new trends in the game while also retaining his deep-seated knowledge of the Scottish game and the national team’s overriding importance in it.

The backstory leading up to the contract announcement has been intriguing, with much of it played out in public. Mark Dodson, Scottish Rugby’s head honcho, openly spoke about courting other coaches while Townsend himself admitted he had had contact from France about a potential new role.

While it’s not quite a marriage of convenience between Townsend and Dodson, there is a slight sense that the pair have reached agreement on a new contract after testing the water elsewhere and not particularly finding it to their liking.