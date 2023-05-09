Gregor Townsend agrees new contract with Scotland - length of deal, what he and Mark Dodson had to say

The 50-year-old former fly-half, who has been in charge of the national team since 2017, will remain in post until after the 2026 Six Nations after agreeing a three-year extension. There had been some doubt that Townsend would continue as head coach after the World Cup this autumn, when his previous contract was due to expire, with SRU chief executive Mark Dodson holding talks with other prospective candidates. However, all parties have concluded that the ex-British and Irish Lion is the right man to lead Scotland on after a successful start to this year, with Scotland winning three of their five Six Nations matches.

Townsend said: “Being head coach of Scotland is a tremendous honour and I’m excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world. As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group.

“I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before. The number of people who arrive two hours early to welcome the team off the bus on a home matchday demonstrates the love shown for this group of players and their belief that the squad can achieve something special. Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years and look forward to continuing to do all I can to drive the team forward and inspire our supporters.”

