Gregor Townsend agrees new contract with Scotland - length of deal, what he and Mark Dodson had to say

The 50-year-old former fly-half, who has been in charge of the national team since 2017, will remain in post until after the 2026 Six Nations after agreeing a three-year extension. There had been some doubt that Townsend would continue as head coach after the World Cup this autumn, when his previous contract was due to expire, with SRU chief executive Mark Dodson holding talks with other prospective candidates. However, all parties have concluded that the ex-British and Irish Lion is the right man to lead Scotland on after a successful start to this year, with Scotland winning three of their five Six Nations matches.
Townsend said: “Being head coach of Scotland is a tremendous honour and I’m excited about the potential of the current squad of players and the game they can deliver against the best teams in the world. As coaches, we have been very encouraged by the progress the team has made this season, and we believe there is much more to come from this group.
“I also feel the connection the team has with the country is special and that our supporters are backing the team like never before. The number of people who arrive two hours early to welcome the team off the bus on a home matchday demonstrates the love shown for this group of players and their belief that the squad can achieve something special. Our focus right now remains on Rugby World Cup preparations, but I am delighted to have secured my future for the next few years and look forward to continuing to do all I can to drive the team forward and inspire our supporters.”
Dodson said: “Gregor Townsend has been the most successful Scotland coach in the history of the professional era and we believe he is the right man to lead the national team beyond this year’s Rugby World Cup. What Gregor has built over the last six years of his tenure has taken Scotland to fifth in the World rankings and we are keen to keep that continuity and forward momentum. The squad has unparalleled depth which is the result of many years planned development. We believe he is best placed to take the team to the next level and continue to excite and engage the people of Scotland.”