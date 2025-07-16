Gregor Townsend rings the changes for Scotland's tour finale against Samoa

Scotland will play Samoa in Auckland in their final tour match on Friday. | AFP via Getty Images

Scots seeking a first ever win at historic venue

Injuries and call-ups for the British and Irish Lions have forced Gregor Townsend into making changes for the final match of Scotland’s summer tour against Samoa in New Zealand on Friday.

Darcy Graham has now joined up with the Lions in Australia and his place on the wing goes to Arron Reed, the Sale Sharks flyer. There is also a new combination at centre where Rory Hutchinson and Stafford McDowall return in place of Cam Redpath and Tom Jordan. Jordan fractured a bone in his hand during the loss to Fiji last Saturday and will be out for an estimated four to six weeks.

Kyle Rowe, Kyle Steyn, Fergus Burke and Jamie Dobie all retain their places in the backline.

Marshall Sykes, the only member of the squad to have started both tour matches, drops to the bench for the game against Samoa in Auckland, with Gregor Brown coming into the second row where he partners Grant Gilchrist. Brown played in the opening win against the Maori All Blacks but sustained a concussion and missed the Fiji match.

Andy Onyeama-Christie returns to the starting line-up in the back row alongside tour captain Rory Darge and Matt Fagerson. Onyeama-Christie replaces Jamie Ritchie who suffered a foot injury against Fiji and had to come off after around 20 minutes.

Rory Sutherland and Ewan Ashman will join the British and Irish Lions in Australia on Sunday but will start the match against Samoa in the front row along with Elliot Millar Mills.

The game is being played at Eden Park, a historic venue at which Scotland have never won and last visited 14 years ago when they lost 16-12 to England in a Rugby World Cup pool stage match.

The kick-off time for Friday’s match has changed, with the game now scheduled to start at 8.35am UK time.

Scotland team to play Samoa

Friday, July 18, kick-off 8.35am UK time, Eden Park, Auckland.

Scotland: 15. Kyle Rowe (Glasgow Warriors); 14. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors), 13. Rory Hutchinson (Northampton Saints), 12. Stafford McDowall (Glasgow Warriors), 11. Arron Reed (Sale Sharks); 10. Fergus Burke (Saracens), 9. Jamie Dobie (Glasgow Warriors); 1. Rory Sutherland (Glasgow Warriors), 2. Ewan Ashman (Edinburgh), 3. Elliot Millar Mills (Northampton Saints), 4. Gregor Brown (Glasgow Warriors), 5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh), 6. Andy Onyeama-Christie (Saracens), 7. Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors; capt), 8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors).

