Scotland player ratings in USA drubbing as two men land 10s and one lively debutant in record win

By Mark Atkinson

Published 1st Nov 2025, 19:24 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2025, 19:26 GMT

Marks out of ten for Scotland players after a thumping win over USA

Scotland prepared for next weekend’s match against New Zealand with a 85-0 annihilation of USA at Murrayfield.

Winger Darcy Graham and scrum-half Jamie Dobie landed hat-tricks and Duhan van der Merwe, on his 50th cap, crossed the whitewash twice. There were tries for Dylan Richardson, Kyle Rowe, George Horne, Ollie Smith and captain Stafford McDowall. Adam Hastings kicked ten points, while Horne landed ten from the boot as well.

Scotland were without players based in England and France, but there was no need for them. USA were one of the worst international teams to visit Murrayfield and contributed to their own downfall with some awful defending.

This result is Scotland’s biggest winning margin at Murrayfield, eclipsing a 48-0 win over Spain in 1999. They fell short of breaking the all-time record victory, an 100-8 trouncing of Japan in 2004, although after an electric first half with 45 points on the board, the prospect was there.

Edinburgh duo Liam McConnell and Harri Morris made their debuts but there are likely to be many changes when the All Blacks visit Edinburgh on Saturday.

Here are marks out of ten for the Scotland starters at Murrayfield.

Got pinged for Scotland's first penalty concession after going for the man too early at the breakdown. Rarely tested before coming off at half time. 7

1. Rory Sutherland

1. Rory Sutherland

Got pinged for Scotland's first penalty concession after going for the man too early at the breakdown. Rarely tested before coming off at half time. 7

Not the most taxing forward battle for the hooker, who lasted just over an hour before making way. 7

2. Patrick Harrison

2. Patrick Harrison

Not the most taxing forward battle for the hooker, who lasted just over an hour before making way. 7

Steady performance from the prop. Came off at the break for Walker. 7

3. D'arcy Rae

3. D'arcy Rae

Steady performance from the prop. Came off at the break for Walker. 7

Conceded a penalty for trapping the ball in a ruck. Got a good first-half run-out ahead of a much tougher assignment against the All Blacks. 7

4. Scott Cummings

4. Scott Cummings

Conceded a penalty for trapping the ball in a ruck. Got a good first-half run-out ahead of a much tougher assignment against the All Blacks. 7

