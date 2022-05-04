Gregor Brown, Alex Samuel, Max Williamson, Angus Fraser sign pro deals with Glasgow Warriors

Gregor Brown is likely to feature for Glasgow Warriors against Lyon. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

Gregor Brown, Alex Samuel, Max Williamson and Angus Fraser are all graduates of the FOSROC Scottish Rugby Academy.

The quartet join prop Murphy Walker in turning professional ahead of the 2022-23 season, the tighthead having agreed a first pro contract earlier this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen-born Brown, 20, is the only one of the four to have made a full appearance for the club and is in the frame to be involved in this weekend’s European Challenge Cup quarter-final against Lyon in France.

Angus Fraser is a former Scotland Under-20 international. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The back-row made his debut against Leinster last season.

Samuel, 19, is a product of the Madras club in St Andrews and has impressed recently for Ayrshire Bulls in the Super6 Sprint. The 6ft 9in lock was invited to train with the senior Scotland squad in last year’s Six Nations.

Fellow second-rower Williamson has been an ever-present for Scotland U20 since breaking into the setup last year. The 19-year-old was part of Glasgow’s squad in South Africa last month.

Alex Samuel has impressed for Ayrshire Bulls in the Super6. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Fraser, 22, is a former recipient of the Macphail Scholarship, spending a year at the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa. The hooker, from Dundee, plays for Stirling County in Super6 and is an ex-Scotland U20 cap.

“We are passionate about developing Scottish talent and it’s great to see four more promising prospects graduate from our academy,” said Danny Wilson, the Glasgow head coach.

“We’re all looking forward to seeing these young men continue to grow in our environment and compete for their place in our match day 23.”