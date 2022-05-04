Edinburgh Rugby: Damien Hoyland signs new contract with capital club

Damien Hoyland made his comeback from injury for Edinburgh against Ulster. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Hoyland, 28, made his comeback from injury in Saturday night’s 16-10 defeat by Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.

The four-times capped Scotland international joined Edinburgh in summer 2014 and expressed his delight at extending his stay with his hometown club into next season.

“This will be my ninth season at Edinburgh and it’s the most excited I’ve ever been in my rugby career,” Hoyland told the club’s website.

“We have a great group of boys and I’m really enjoying working with the coaches. I can’t wait to do my bit to help finish the year off with a bang as we build up to a number of huge fixtures for the club, including this month's 1872 Cup decider which is massive for the city.”

The Ulster game was Hoyland’s first since he injured his knee in the home win over Benetton on December 3.