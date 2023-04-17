Edinburgh forwards coach Stevie Lawrie, left, with Mike Blair who is stepping down as head coach. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Blair is stepping down after two years at the helm and will take charge for the final time on Friday night when Edinburgh end what has been a disappointing season with a tough away fixture against Ulster. Blair wants to concentrate on being an attack coach and it remains uncertain whether that will be with Edinburgh or elsewhere, but whatever happens Lawrie will not be applying to take over from the former Scotland captain. “At the minute, that’s not for me,” said Lawrie. “You can jump too quickly sometimes. For me, learning from other head coaches is invaluable just now, and developing myself as a forwards coach and a contact coach. I believe in earning stripes and I want to concentrate on being a forwards coach just now.”

Lawrie, a former Edinburgh hooker, re-joined the club as assistant forwards coach under Richard Cockerill ahead of the 2019-20 season. He was then promoted to main forwards coach near the end of last season, Blair’s first in charge. “I’ve really enjoyed working with Mike,” added Lawrie. “Mike has made me a better coach, unquestionably. To have two very different head coaches has been great for my development and at my age. So if Mike is still here then that would be excellent.”

Following Blair’s announcement that he was stepping down, Edinburgh brought in the experienced Steve Diamond as ‘lead rugby consultant’ and the former Sale, Saracens and Worcester boss is expected to play a role in appointing the new head coach. Lawrie said he wasn’t unduly worried about his own future. “I think that’s the business. Scottish Rugby have said they are going through a process. It’s an exciting time for the club as well. We know it won’t be Mike who’s head coach but whoever that person is will have a squad with a lot of quality there to work with.”