Diamond arrives at the DAM Health Stadium at the start on next week and will help drive preparations for the club’s URC match against away at Connacht on March 25. Head coach Mike Blair announced last month that it would be his intention to stand down from his post to focus on being an attack coach in the future and he will work alongside Diamond for the upcoming fixtures while retaining his current job title. Edinburgh also have a Heineken Cup last 16 tie against Leicester Tigers and further URC games against Ospreys and Ulster and Diamond and Blair will collaborate together for team selection.
On joining Edinburgh Rugby, Diamond said: “I’m really excited to take on this role until the end of the season. Edinburgh Rugby is a club with great tradition and history and provides an opportunity to coach in the BKT URC. From the outside looking in, Edinburgh Rugby is a club on the rise. The talent is there, the fanbase is there, while there seems to be a brilliant buzz around the city with the team moving into its new home. I’m really looking forward to linking up with Mike [Blair], the coaching staff and the players next week. There are still some massive games to come for the club, including a Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 tie at Welford Road. We have a really exciting challenge ahead of us and it’s one I’m relishing.”
Edinburgh Rugby managing Director Douglas Struth said: “We’re delighted to welcome Steve [Diamond] to the club. Steve’s appointment provides additional leadership and insight for the club as we look to finish the BKT URC season on a high, while preparing for this month’s crucial Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against Leicester Tigers, with the opportunity to progress deep into European competition still very much alive.
“With over 20 years of coaching experience in professional rugby, Steve will also play a key role in setting up our pre-season preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, ready for a new Head Coach to arrive and hit the ground running. I’m sure all Edinburgh Rugby supporters will join us in welcoming Steve to the club as he takes charge of match preparations in just over a week’s time."
Scottish Rugby chief executive Mark Dodson added: “This is an important time in the season, and we wanted to provide additional support and expertise to the coaching group in light of Mike Blair’s decision to step down at the end of the campaign. Steve’s experience speaks for itself and we see his interim role as strengthening further a talented coaching and playing group which still has a lot to play for and our focus on securing an improved run of results in the coming weeks. Edinburgh Rugby is an attractive club and we have had significant interest in the head coach role and Steve’s appointment also gives us some space to review our options in the coming weeks.”