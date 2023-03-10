Edinburgh Rugby have confirmed the arrival of former Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors coach Steve Diamond, with the 54-year-old taking up the role of lead rugby consultant until the end of the season.

Diamond arrives at the DAM Health Stadium at the start on next week and will help drive preparations for the club’s URC match against away at Connacht on March 25. Head coach Mike Blair announced last month that it would be his intention to stand down from his post to focus on being an attack coach in the future and he will work alongside Diamond for the upcoming fixtures while retaining his current job title. Edinburgh also have a Heineken Cup last 16 tie against Leicester Tigers and further URC games against Ospreys and Ulster and Diamond and Blair will collaborate together for team selection.

On joining Edinburgh Rugby, Diamond said: “I’m really excited to take on this role until the end of the season. Edinburgh Rugby is a club with great tradition and history and provides an opportunity to coach in the BKT URC. From the outside looking in, Edinburgh Rugby is a club on the rise. The talent is there, the fanbase is there, while there seems to be a brilliant buzz around the city with the team moving into its new home. I’m really looking forward to linking up with Mike [Blair], the coaching staff and the players next week. There are still some massive games to come for the club, including a Heineken Champions Cup round of 16 tie at Welford Road. We have a really exciting challenge ahead of us and it’s one I’m relishing.”

Edinburgh Rugby managing Director Douglas Struth said: “We’re delighted to welcome Steve [Diamond] to the club. Steve’s appointment provides additional leadership and insight for the club as we look to finish the BKT URC season on a high, while preparing for this month’s crucial Heineken Champions Cup Round of 16 tie against Leicester Tigers, with the opportunity to progress deep into European competition still very much alive.

Steve Diamond will be in charge of Edinburgh for the rest of the season.

“With over 20 years of coaching experience in professional rugby, Steve will also play a key role in setting up our pre-season preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign, ready for a new Head Coach to arrive and hit the ground running. I’m sure all Edinburgh Rugby supporters will join us in welcoming Steve to the club as he takes charge of match preparations in just over a week’s time."