Glasgow Warriors leave impressions on first look as English heavyweights are toppled in 11-try blitz

Return of Scotland star is a big plus during win over English side

Glasgow Warriors returned to Scotstoun for their first home outing of the season and made a winning start, defeating Northampton Saints 40-31 in an entertaining friendly which saw the sides share 11 tries.

It was a trademark gutsy performance from the Warriors who were under the cosh for much of the first half but never let the visitors get too far ahead. The first half was a try blitz - eight in total - and Glasgow claimed the lead for the first time on the stroke of half-time when Gregor Hiddleston scored his second try of the night, converted by Dan Lancaster.

Northampton edged ahead again early in the second half through George Hendy’s second score but the home side finished strongly with tries from Johnny Matthews and Josh McKay to send the majority of the crowd home happy.

Glasgow Warriors' Matthew Urwin in action during the win over Northampton. | SNS Group

Glasgow’s other tries came from halfbacks Dan Lancaster and Jack Oliver, while Callum Chick and Tom Pearson (two) touched down for Northampton for whom Anthony Belleau landed three conversions.

A big plus for Glasgow was the inclusion of Jack Dempsey in the starting XV. Six months after he last played, the Scotland No 8 returned following a long-running hamstring issue. He played 48 minutes before making way for Angus Fraser and looked lively enough in his first outing since the Six Nations.

Dempsey was the elder statesman in a youthful back row alongside Euan Ferrie - captain for the night - and Macenzzie Duncan and, understandably, took a while to find his feet. There were a couple of early penalties conceded but he grew into the game. He’ll need a few more matches to get up to speed but it was good to see him back.

New half-backs show up well

Lancaster was Glasgow’s highest profile summer signing and the stand-off showed up well on his first start in Warriors colours. Lancaster, who joined from Racing 92, was a steady hand on the tiller and scored his team’s opening try as the visitors threatened to build a big lead in the early stages. His kicking from hand wasn’t always on point but he landed four from five conversions.

Lancaster, who is Scottish-qualified, was initially partnered with Ben Afshar but the scrum-half lasted only five minutes before having to go off injured. He was replaced by Oliver who joined the club at the end of last season from Munster. The son of the late Scotland scrum-half Greig Oliver, he looked sharp and eager, dotting down in the first half after a break by the lively Fergus Watson. An encouraging start for the 22-year-old.

Jack Dempsey made his long-awaited Glasgow Warriors return. | SNS Group

With the majority of Glasgow’s Scotland and Lions players kept under wraps this was an opportunity for some of the club’s younger guns to take centre stage and they didn’t disappoint. Macenzzie Duncan and Fergus Watson looked particularly lively, with the latter being named player of the match. A really impressive evening from the Scotland Under-20 winger.

This was Glasgow’s second and final pre-season game before the United Rugby Championship kicks off and Franco Smith’s squad will now work in-house over the next fortnight to prepare for their URC opener against South African side the Sharks at Scotstoun on September 26.

Match details

Scorers: Glasgow Warriors: Tries: Lancaster, Oliver, Hiddleston 2, Matthews, McKay. Cons: Lancaster 4, Urwin.

Northampton Saints: Tries: Chick, Pearson 2, Hendy 2. Cons: Belleau 3.

Yellow card: Luke Green (Northampton, 62min)

Glasgow Warriors: 15 Josh McKay; 14 Fergus Watson, 13 Kerr Johnston, 12 Kerr Yule, 11 Ollie Smith; 10 Dan Lancaster, 9 Ben Afshar; 1 Nathan McBeth, 2 Gregor Hiddleston, 3 Fin Richardson, 4 Max Williamson, 5 Alex Samuel, 6 Euan Ferrie (capt), 7 Macenzzie Duncan, 8 Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Jake Shearer, Sam Talakai, Jare Oguntibeju, Angus Fraser, Jack Oliver, Matthew Urwin, Ben Salmon, Johnny Ventisei, Jamie Bhatti, Seb Stephen, Dylan Cockburn, Brent Jackson, Alex Bryden.

Northampton Saints: 15 James Ramm (capt); 14 Edoardo Todaro, 13 Rory Hutchinson, 12 Toby Thame, 11 Amena Caqusau; 10 Anthony Belleau, 9 Archie McParland; 1 Emmanuel Iyogun, 2 Craig Wright, 3 Cleopas Kundiona, 4 Ed Prowse, 5 Tom Lockett, 6 Tom Pearson, 7 Sam Graham 8 Callum Chick. Replacements: Henry Walker, Danilo Fischetti, Elliott Millar Mills, Oliver Scola, Luke Green, Chunya Munga, Angus Scott-Young, Archie Benson, Fyn Brown, Jonny Weimann, Tom James, James Pater, James Martin, Tom Litchfield, Tom Rowe, George Hendy.