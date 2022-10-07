Glasgow Warriors were in the conversation for Duhan van der Merwe and still keen on Rory Sutherland

Duhan van der Merwe has rejoined Edinburgh despite interest from Glasgow. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Van der Merwe signed for Mike Blair’s side on Wednesday following the financial collapse of Worcester Warriors, sealing his return to the club at which he spent four highly productive seasons between 2017 and 2021.

Smith, the Glasgow coach, had hoped he might head west.

“Yes, we were in the conversation,” said Smith. “There was some interest but understandably, as he came from Edinburgh before, it was natural his heart would be there.

“There is a process in selecting players who come here and Scottish Rugby is involved in the decisions. It would have been good to have him in our side but it’s a done deal now so we’re looking forward to what’s next.”

Fellow Lion Rory Sutherland has also been cast adrift by Worcester’s plight and has been heavily linked with a move to Ulster but Smith said Glasgow would also be keen on the Scotland prop.

“We are definitely showing some interest but I don’t want to entertain the conversation too much as it’s an ongoing process.”

A third Scotland international at Worcester, the prop Murray McCallum, remains in limbo.

The club was partially liquidated on Wednesday, with HM Revenue and Customs pursuing unpaid tax in the region of £6 million.