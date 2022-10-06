Why Duhan van der Merwe Edinburgh return makes sense with Rugby World Cup looming

The winger’s move from financially stricken Worcester Warriors means he will come back under the control of the Scottish Rugby Union, who shelled out a significant sum to entice the player back to his former club.

The governing body will be able to manage the game-time of one of their prize assets in the lead-up to the tournament, something they could not have done if he had remained in England or moved to France.

Van der Merwe will also now be available for Scotland’s opening autumn international against Australia on October 29 which takes place outside the recognised Test window and is likely to see Gregor Townsend select a side composed entirely of home-based players.

Duhan van der Merwe's move from Worcester Warriors to Edinburgh was announced on Wednesday. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The player, who has signed a long-term deal, won’t be involved in Friday night’s URC match against the Emirates Lions but Blair expects him to be match ready once he has completed all visa and registration formalities.

“We’re of the opinion that he’ll come in and be ready to go,” said the coach.

Blair described him as “world class” and said it was important for the prolific winger to have some matches under his belt before the autumn series. The SRU and the club moved quickly to seal the deal for van der Merwe, announcing his return a couple of hours after Worcester’s fate was effectively sealed by the liquidation of WRFC Players Ltd, the subsidiary that held the players’ contracts.

“Nothing’s ever easy and there are always things you have to work through,” Blair said of the signing which leaves him with a surfeit of exciting back-three options.

Emiliano Boffelli will start for Edinburgh against the Lions at the DAM Health Stadium. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“Scottish Rugby was obviously really keen to bring Duhan back up to Scotland. He’s one of our world class players. It was important to get game-time for him before November. Also, in a World Cup year, he is someone who can be managed, allowing the national team to get the best out of him in what is a big year.

“Duhan was really keen to come to Edinburgh. Nothing’s ever easy from a budgetary point of view or a recruitment point of view. There are a few pieces of the jigsaw that have to move around but we’ve got a world class player coming in and we’ve just got to make a few adaptations to allow that to happen.”

Blair again expressed sympathy for the plight of the players and staff at Worcester. “I really hope they can find a way out of it,” he said, before adding that there were no moves imminent to bring back the English club’s other Scots, the props Rory Sutherland and Murray McCallum, both former Edinburgh players.

“As far as we’re concerned at the moment, Duhan is done and as with all recruitment, we’ll keep our needs at the forefront of our minds about any players we might need, any players we might be able to help out, to give a platform to to train and pick up contracts. But nothing at the moment is being developed with those guys with us.”

Van der Merwe’s arrival will certainly intensify competition for the wing berths at Edinburgh whose roster already includes talents such as Emiliano Boffelli, Darcy Graham, Damien Hoyland and summer signing Wes Goosen, who has yet to play due to injury but is expected to take part in full training next week.

Boffelli, who scored eight tries in 17 appearances last season, will have his first Edinburgh outing of the current campaign on Friday, replacing Hoyland on the left wing for the match at the DAM Health Stadium.

His selection is one of eight changes to the side that lost to the Stormers in Cape Town last weekend as Blair contends with minor injuries to Mark Bennett, Ben Vellacott, Jamie Ritchie and Nick Haining.