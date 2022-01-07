Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys: Ryan Wilson returns but Jack Dempsey and Richie Gray drop out

Wilson has been isolating and missed the win over Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup last month.
He has been selected at blindside flanker, with Matt Fagerson shifting to No 8. Wilson’s inclusion is one of two personnel changes made by head coach Danny Wilson.
The on-form Jack Dempsey is unavailable for the match against Ospreys along with lock Richie Gray who also drops out. Gray is replaced in the second row by Kiran McDonald who is making his first start of the season.
Tongan international winger Walter Fifita could make his Glasgow debut after being named on the bench.
Price captains the side for the third game in a row. Fraser Brown, Glasgow’s other co-captain, is among the replacements having recovered from a knee injury.
Glasgow Warriors (v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship, Scotstoun, Saturday, 5.15pm. TV: live on Premier Sports 1)
15. Josh McKay
14. Kyle Steyn
13. Sione Tuipulotu
12. Sam Johnson
11. Cole Forbes
10. Ross Thompson
9. Ali Price (c)
1. Jamie Bhatti
2. George Turner
3. Zander Fagerson
4. Scott Cummings
5. Kiran McDonald
6. Ryan Wilson
7. Rory Darge
8. Matt Fagerson
Replacements
16. Fraser Brown
17. Oli Kebble
18. Enrique Pieretto
19. Lewis Bean
20. Thomas Gordon
21. Jamie Dobie
22. Duncan Weir
23. Walter Fifita