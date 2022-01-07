Glasgow Warriors v Ospreys: Ryan Wilson returns but Jack Dempsey and Richie Gray drop out

Ryan Wilson is back in the Glasgow Warriors team to play Ospreys. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Wilson has been isolating and missed the win over Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup last month.

He has been selected at blindside flanker, with Matt Fagerson shifting to No 8. Wilson’s inclusion is one of two personnel changes made by head coach Danny Wilson.

The on-form Jack Dempsey is unavailable for the match against Ospreys along with lock Richie Gray who also drops out. Gray is replaced in the second row by Kiran McDonald who is making his first start of the season.

Tongan international winger Walter Fifita could make his Glasgow debut after being named on the bench.

Price captains the side for the third game in a row. Fraser Brown, Glasgow’s other co-captain, is among the replacements having recovered from a knee injury.

Glasgow Warriors (v Ospreys, United Rugby Championship, Scotstoun, Saturday, 5.15pm. TV: live on Premier Sports 1)

15. Josh McKay

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Sione Tuipulotu

12. Sam Johnson

11. Cole Forbes

10. Ross Thompson

1. Jamie Bhatti

2. George Turner

3. Zander Fagerson

4. Scott Cummings

5. Kiran McDonald

6. Ryan Wilson

7. Rory Darge

8. Matt Fagerson

Replacements

16. Fraser Brown

17. Oli Kebble

18. Enrique Pieretto

19. Lewis Bean

20. Thomas Gordon

21. Jamie Dobie

22. Duncan Weir

23. Walter Fifita