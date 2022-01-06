Six Nations: Jamie Dobie ready to stake a Scotland claim, but Glasgow return is first

Jamie Dobie made his Scotland debut against Tonga in the Autumn Nations Series. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

That means pressurising clubmates Ali Price and George Horne, who are both currently ahead of him in the national pecking order, while Edinburgh triumvirate Ben Vellacott, Henry Pyrgos and Charlie Shiel could also come into contention ahead of the championship kick-off against England on February 5.

“It’s not easy, of course, but getting that first cap was obviously a high point, and I’m absolutely keen to add to that,” said Dobie, who made his international debut against Tonga at the start of the Autumn Test Series but did not feature in the three other matches with Australia, South Africa and Japan.

“We’ve got strong competition for the scrum-half slot here at Glasgow, including three of us involved in the most recent Scotland camp, so it is good to have that continuity, but it shows that the competition is fierce.

Jamie Dobie greets fans at full time between Scotland and Tonga at BT Murrayfield, on October 30, 2021. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“It’s coming up to a year now since I had my first taste in that [international] environment during the last Six Nations, when I was fortunate to be involved as a travelling reserve for some of the big away games,” he added. “I learned a lot in terms of just being thrown in at the deep end – spending a lot of time in camp with limited opportunities to go outside the bubble – so to get that exposure was awesome, even though I wasn’t playing.

“Then the summer wasn’t quite what we all wanted, but to get that opportunity again in the Autumn, which led to a first cap, was brilliant.

“I’m hoping to be involved again in this Six Nations, and pushing for selection, because you want to be playing in these big games.”

First up for Dobie is Glasgow’s long-awaiting return after their festive Covid lay-off, against Ospreys at Scotstoun on Saturday night.

“My time on the pitch has been limited recently, so I need to take my opportunities when I get them,” he said. “This is a big game between two teams vying close to the top of the league, so we’re both after the result.”