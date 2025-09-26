Smith’s men start season with win over South Africans at Scotstoun

Opening nights can often be nervy affairs but Glasgow Warriors didn’t fluff their lines as they made a winning start to the new United Rugby Championship campaign.

They weren’t word perfect against gnarly opponents who competed throughout but most of the 6,775 supporters inside Scotstoun went home relatively happy.

It may not have been a bravura performance but there was plenty of grit in the 35-19 bonus-point victory over the Sharks, with Glasgow’s trusty lineout maul causing the visitors plenty of problems.

Glasgow Warriors' Jamie Dobie celebrates after scoring a second-half try. | SNS Group

The South African side stayed in the fight until late on but the Warriors ultimately had too much, scoring five tries through Kyle Rowe, Stafford McDowall, Rory Darge, Jamie Dobie and a penalty try.

Amid the battle for URC points there was a familial face-off, with Warriors head coach Franco Smith up against his youngest son. Jean Smith started on the bench for the Sharks and was subbed on in the 68th minute but couldn’t prevent a home win for his dad.

Glasgow were dealt a blow before kick off when Jack Dempsey had to withdraw. The No 8 had been due to play in his first competitive game for the club since January after a long-term hamstring injury. He was replaced by Euan Ferrie who slotted in at six, with Matt Fagerson moving to No 8.

This was the first game of a tough three-week tour for the Sharks and they arrived in Europe without a heap of South Africa internationals who are otherwise engaged in preparing to take on Argentina in the Rugby Championship.

Any team would miss players of the quality of Eben Etzebeth, Vincent Koch, Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche but there was still a sprinkling of Springboks in their starting side and they began the match on the front foot, nabbing the opening try in the ninth minute. Edwill van der Merwe, on his Sharks debut, was the scorer despite a valiant attempt by Ollie Smith to hold him up over the line.

Hastings’ brief cameo

Dan Lancaster, making his first competitive start for Glasgow, had to go off for treatment on his bleeding chin. It meant a brief cameo for Adam Hastings and the stand-off was on the field long enough to have a hand in the Warriors’ first try.

After a big carry from Jare Oguntibeju, Josh McKay did well to retrieve a messy pass from George Horne and give the ball to Hastings who in turn found Rowe who scored in the corner. Horne converted - he didn't miss all night - to nudge Glasgow 7-5 ahead.

They began to exert control soon after but were largely frustrated by a combination of the Sharks defence and the referee. Craig Evans, the Welsh official, disallowed not one but two tries from Johnny Matthews, much to the home crowd’s frustration.

The first, from a driving maul, was chalked off because Fin Richardson had infringed at the lineout. Five minutes later Matthews was denied again because he spilled the ball over the line. Some of the home players felt the Sharks scrum-half, Ross Braude, had come in from the side but Evans thought otherwise.

Glasgow finally got the second try their dominance deserved when McDowall followed up after a pick and go by the lively Matt Fagerson. Horne’s conversion made it 14-5.

But the Sharks continued to look dangerous and No 8 Vincent Tshituka powered his way over. Jaden Hendrikse added the extras to reduce Glasgow’s lead to two points at the break.

Glasgow were looking for a quick response and they got it from Darge. Matt Fagerson was dominant in the lineout and Darge got on the end of the driving maul to score.

That lifted the crowd and so too did the introduction of three Glasgow Lions, with Scott Cummings, Rory Sutherland and Gregor Brown entering the fray on 50 minutes.

But the Sharks weren’t done and they made it a two-point game with 13 minutes remaining. Van der Merwe wriggled free of two tackles on the right wing and found the supporting Lukhanyo Am who scored having started the move with a smart cross-kick. Hendrikse converted.

Glasgow needed an immediate response and they got one with the try of the night. It began with a strong carry from Cummings and the two scrum-halves took it from there, super sub Dobie breaking clear, exchanging passes with Horne, then racing in between the posts. It secured the bonus point and Sharks lost their way thereafter, conceding a penalty try and two yellow cards in the final minute to make the final winning margin 35-19 for the hosts.

Teams and scorers

Scorers: Glasgow Warriors: Tries: Rowe, McDowall, Darge, Dobie, penalty try. Cons: Horne 4. Sharks: Tries: van der Merwe, V Tshituka, Am. Cons: Hendrikse 2.

Yellow cards: T Mavesere (Sharks, 75min), L-M Mazibuko (Sharks, 78min).

Glasgow Warriors: J McKay; K Rowe, S McDowall, K Yule (J Dobie 56), O Smith; D Lancaster (A Hastings 8-15; 70), G Horne; J Bhatti (R Sutherland 50), J Matthews (G Hiddleston 56), F Richardson (S Talakai 50min), J Oguntibeju (S Cummings 50), A Samuel (G Brown 50), E Ferrie, R Darge (M Williamson 68), M Fagerson.

Sharks: Y Penxe; E van der Merwe, L Am, F Venter, C Grobbelaar (H Kunene 79); J Hendrikse, R Braude (J Smith 68); S Matanzima (D Bleuler 58), F Mbatha (E Swart 58), R Dreyer (L-M Mazibuko 64), D Slabbert (B Hlekani 57), M Orie, P Buthelezi (T Mavesere 76), M Tshituka (N Hatton 66), V Tshituka.

Referee: Craig Evans (Wales).