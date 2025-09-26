Stand-off comes in from the cold for URC opener

Ben Healy last started a game for Edinburgh nine months ago but the stand-off has been handed the keys to No 10 for their United Rugby Championship opener against Zebre in Parma on Saturday.

It represents an opportunity for the Irish-born playmaker to reboot his career at the capital club after a difficult second season during which he started only four matches.

Healy’s drift from pivot to the periphery was in part due to the fine form of Ross Thompson who arrived at Edinburgh from Glasgow last summer. It was Thompson who made the No 10 role of his own in a way Healy had done 12 months earlier.

When the former Munster player first rocked up at Edinburgh he had just understudied Finn Russell at the World Cup and played in the pool match against Romania, converting 11 of Scotland’s tries - including his own - in a thumping 84-0 win.

He would go on to start all 18 of Edinburgh’s URC games and was the league top points scorer with 175 points. Injuries, loss of form and the arrival of Thompson all conspired against him last season but the feeling is that Healy is reenergised for the new campaign.

“Ben's actually really in a good space at the moment,” said Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh head coach. “It wasn't his best of years last year. He did have a lot of injuries and his progress into the team was pretty stop-start. So, it was difficult for him. And any 10 needs time in the seat - he wasn't able to get that. Also, maybe a few below-average performances cost him his place in the team and that's why we stuck with Ross Thompson. But we know what we've got in Ben.

Stake claim for Scotland recall

“He's one of the best passers and kickers of the ball that I've experienced in my coaching career, which is quite long, and we know that the valuable assets that he does have can contribute highly to our success this season.”

If he can find his form, Everitt sees no reason why Healy can’t again force himself into the Scotland squad.

“I know what Ben can offer the team. He knows what his strengths are and we need to play to those strengths. At the same time, I'd rather look at it as a great opportunity for him to get back as a number one within our club and hopefully put his hand up for selection for November Test matches.”

An elegant runner who plays with his head up, Healy will have to battle it out again with Thompson for game-time. The latter misses the game in Italy because of a toe injury.

Loaded bench

Edinburgh struggled against Zebre last season, losing at home and drawing away, and there is a strong desire to make amends. Piers O’Conor, at centre, and James Whitcombe, at loosehead prop, will make their competitive debuts for the visitors after arriving from Connacht and Leicester, respectively.

Everitt has named Duhan van der Merwe and Pierre Schoeman among the replacements following their return from the British and Irish Lions’ tour of Australia. They are joined there by Hamish Watson, giving them three Lions on their bench.

“I think everyone's raring to go,” said Everitt. “It's been a long pre-season - it's been nine weeks. The guys have played two [friendly] games now and yes, can't wait to start.”

Zebra Parma v Edinburgh Rugby (URC, Saturday, 3.05pm BST, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi)

Zebre Parma: 15 Lorenzo Pani; 14 Mikro Belloni, 13 Giulio Bertaccini, 12 Damiano Mazza, 11 Simone Gesi; 10 Giacomo Da Re, 9 Alessandro Fusco; 1 Muhamed Hasa, 2 Tommaso Di Bartolomeo, 3 Juan Pitinari, 4 Matteo Canali, 5 Leonard Krumov, 6 Davide Ruggeri, 7 Bautista Stavile, 8 Giovanni Licata (capt). Replacements: 16 Giampietro Ribaldi, 17 Paolo Buonfiglio, 18 Ion Neculai, 19 Alessandro Ortombina, 20 Guido Volpi, 21 Samuele Locatelli, 22 Thomas Dominguez, 23 Martin Farias.

Edinburgh: 15. Wes Goosen; 14. Harry Paterson, 13. Piers O’Conor, 12. James Lang, 11. Jack Brown,;10. Ben Healy, 9. Ben Vellacott; 1. James Whitcombe, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Paul Hill, 4. Marshall Sykes, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Liam McConnell, 7. Luke Crosbie, 8. Magnus Bradbury (capt). Replacements: 16. Paddy Harrison, 17. Pierre Schoeman, 18. D’arcy Rae, 19. Sam Skinner, 20. Hamish Watson, 21. Charlie Shiel, 22. Findlay Thomson, 23. Duhan van der Merwe.