Glasgow Warriors to sign another Tuipulotu as Scottish rugby adds third sibling to ranks

21-year-old brother of Sione and Mosese set to arrive from Waratahs

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A third Tuipulotu brother is heading to Scottish rugby, with Glasgow Warriors poised to announce the signing of Ottavio Tuipulotu from the New South Wales Waratahs.

The 21-year-old hooker is an Australia Under-20 international but could now follow his older siblings Sione and Mosese into the Scotland set-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow are expected to announce on Wednesday that Ottavio Tuipulotu has signed a two-year contract and the deal will see him link up with Sione, 28, at Scotstoun. Mosese, 24, plays for Edinburgh, having moved to Scotland last summer from the Waratahs.

Speaking last season, Sione Tuipulotu said the two older brothers had been trying to persuade Ottavio to follow them to Scotland.

Ottavio Tuipulotu is set to join brother Sione at Glasgow Warriors. (Photo by Kim Landy/Getty Images for Super Rugby) | Getty Images for Super Rugby

“I believe in all my brothers,” said Sione. “Genuinely, I think if my littlest brother comes over here, he might end up being better than me and my brother. He's 20. He's a forward, a hooker. He had two knee reconstructions before he was 18. He had a really rough run with injuries but he's really dedicated to his rugby, my little brother. I know he's at the Waratahs now. He's just moved up there after the [Melbourne] Rebels folded.

“I don't make any decisions for him but if it was up to me, he would do one year there and then come over. Try to get as much rugby under his belt in Sydney and then come over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tuipulotus have had a huge impact on Scottish rugby, particularly Sione who is currently in Australia as part of the British and Irish Lions squad. He blazed a trail for his brothers when he signed for Glasgow in 2021 and quickly showed his quality at centre.

He made his international debut against Tonga at Murrayfield in 2021 and was appointed Scotland captain for last year’s autumn Test series. The brothers qualify for Scotland through their grandmother, Jaqueline Thomson, from Greenock who emigrated to Australia.