Glasgow Warriors to play home game in Inverness football stadium against Worcester Warriors

Caledonian Stadium will host pro rugby in September. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

They will take on Worcester Warriors on Friday, September 2 at Caledonian Stadium, home of Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC. The match will kick off at 7.30pm.

It is the first of two friendlies Glasgow will play to prepare for the new season. The club, who sacked head coach Danny Wilson last week, will also face Ulster at Scotstoun on Friday, September 9 (also 7.30pm).

This year’s game is part of Highland Rugby Club’s centenary year celebrations and will be the first time Glasgow have taken a home game on the road since 2018, when they faced Harlequins in Perth.

Worcester enjoyed a successful season, winning the Premiership Rugby Cup, with Scotland internationals Duhan van der Merwe, Rory Sutherland and former Glasgow prop Murray McCallum in the team.

Al Kellock, the Glasgow Warriors managing director, said: “We have a passionate group of fans in the North of Scotland who we’re looking forward to putting on this game for. We will be up earlier in the week and as well as preparing for the game will work closely with Highland RFC to deliver sessions to the local rugby community.”