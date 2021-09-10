Glasgow Warriors' 27-22 friendly win over Worcester a source of confidence

It may have been ‘just’ a pre-season friendly, but Glasgow set their stall out to get the win and so to do just that will have given them confidence.

By Hamish Stuart
By Hamish Stuart
Friday, 10th September 2021
Updated Friday, 10th September 2021, 9:51 pm
Rufus McLean scored twice for Glasgow. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)
Worcester may not be a top English side and were without their Scottish Lions Rory Sutherland and Duhan van der Merwe who join their new team on Monday, but to win away from home is always encouraging for any Scottish side.

“Last week wasn’t about winning, it was about the first hit out and getting the lads playing some rugby, but tonight was about coming here to get an away win because our next game will be about winning away,” said head coach Danny Wilson. “When you set out your stall to play hard and get a win, not just giving people a game, then it is good to get a win and the players will get some confidence because of that.”

Right wing Rufus McLean showed his pace in getting two tries, he will have looked at the sudden rise of similarly quick Wales and Lions wing Louis Rees-Zammit and thought he could do the same for Scotland.

Lock Lewis Bean got their other try from close range and if there was a concern for the visitors it was their low return on tries for the the period of time spent in the Worcester 22.

Two penalty kicks early and late in the game showed just how much the win meant to Glasgow, though when Worcester surged into an early lead with two tries that intent seemed under threat.

Scorers: Worcester: Tries - Heinz, Lawrence, Nanai. Cons – Williams (2). Pen – Searle.Glasgow: Tries – McClean (2), Bean. Cons – Thompson (2), Weir. Pens – Thompson, Weir.

