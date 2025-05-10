Glasgow Warriors thumped by Benetton as Franco Smith's men misfire in Treviso

Franco Smith's Glasgow Warriors were soundly beaten at Benetton. | SNS Group

Second-placed finish now in serious jeopardy as Italians run riot

Glasgow missed the chance to move back into second place in the United Rugby Championship following a 33-7 defeat to Benetton at Stadio Monigo.

Already guaranteed a home play-off tie, the Warriors saw Bulls move above them after beating Cardiff earlier in the day and they remain four points behind the South Africans with one game of the regular season left after a second successive loss.

Tries from Paolo Odogwu, Siua Maile and Rhyno Smith, Jacob Umaga converting two of them, saw Benetton take a 19-0 lead into the break. Tommaso Menoncello and Umaga added further scores in the second half, the latter successful from the tee on each occasion, to pile on the misery for Glasgow.

But Huw Jones celebrated his first call-up for the British and Irish Lions this week with a try, George Horne adding the extras, to get Glasgow on the board.

Benetton boosted their play-off prospects ahead of a trip to Munster next week, while Glasgow look likely to finish outside the top two given they play their final league game at leaders Leinster, while Bulls host bottom-of-the-table Dragons.