Glasgow Warriors takeaways: pugnacious Jack Dempsey, turnovers need addressed and why Ali Price is invaluable

Jack Dempsey, left, is congratulated on his try against Dragons by Glasgow Warriors team-mate Sione Tuipulotu. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Jack Dempsey packs a punch

Jack Dempsey felt his career in Australia had plateaued, convincing the abrasive back-row forward to strike out for a new challenge in Scotland this season. The Waratahs’ loss was Glasgow’s gain and Dempsey underlined his value once again with a man-of-the-match performance in the win over Dragons at Scotstoun. As befitting someone who shares a name with one of the finest heavyweight boxers of all time, Dempsey is a pugnacious character who rarely takes a backward step. At one point on Friday he looked ready to take on two Dragons players as things threatened to boil over. The No 8 attacks and defends with equal alacrity and his first-half try was just reward for an accomplished performance.

Unsavoury turnovers

It was a much needed return to winning ways for Glasgow whose defeat in Treviso last weekend prompted much soul searching. Five tries and a bonus point were very welcome but Danny Wilson expressed concerns about the number of turnovers his side conceded against Dragons. The coach reckoned there were about 17 and knows this is something that must be addressed before they meet La Rochelle in next Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup opener. Last season’s European finalists are a cut above anyone Glasgow have faced this season and discipline and accuracy will be key in France.

Ali Price is at the top of his game

The inclusion of Ali Price improves this Warriors side immeasurably, and that’s no slight on George Horne and Jamie Dobie, both international scrum-halves also. Price is simply in the form of his life as his involvement in all three Lions Tests in the summer proved. The Scotland No 9’s return after the international window helped Glasgow see off Dragons on Friday and Price will be a key player in France next weekend as Wilson’s side aim for an upset against La Rochelle.