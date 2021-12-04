Glasgow Warriors: More to come from this side says Danny Wilson after bonus-point win over Dragons

Glasgow Warriors in their post-match huddle following the win over Dragons. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

The coach had been angered by the manner of the defeat in Treviso where the visitors had contrived to squander a winning position inside their opponents’ 22 in the final 90 seconds.

There were no such mishaps this time as Sione Tuipulotu, Kyle Steyn, Jack Dempsey, Ali Price and Johnny Matthews all went over for tries in a 33-14 triumph.

“It was a good response to last week,” said Wilson. “We needed a good home performance and five points. That was the aim and we got that.

“I thought we played some good rugby and scored some good tries. However, turnover rate was perhaps a little bit high and that is something we’ll look to improve.

“I think we probably had a lot more in us and there is a lot more to come but, overall, pleased with the performance and pleased to get a bonus-point win at home.”

The win was Glasgow’s fourth from seven games in the United Rugby Championship this season.

Wilson will now turn his attention to Europe over the next couple of weeks, with Warriors facing Heineken Champions Cup matches against La Rochelle in France next Sunday and Exeter Chiefs at Scotstoun six days later.