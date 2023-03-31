The 23-year-old Scotland international, who will have an operation next week, has had a wretched time of it this campaign. He missed the start after undergoing surgery on a back problem. He returned and made two appearances off the bench in the autumn, against Sharks and Leinster, but picked up an ankle injury in the latter which also required surgery. He travelled to Munster last weekend as a non-playing member of the squad but his hopes of a comeback were dashed when he hurt his foot in midweek.
“Unfortunately he has a little bit of a stress fracture,” said Smith. “He’s been working hard to get back, doing a lot of kicking, and that might have caused it. It’s unfortunate - a stress fracture in his right foot, his planted foot when he’s kicking. I feel for the guy, he’s had a very, very difficult season. He came into the season with an injury, then got injured in the first opportunity he got back, and now, as he came out of the rehab, he’s got injured again. I suppose everything happens for a reason and he’s a positive guy and hopefully now this longer pre-season leading into the World Cup will help him recover properly.
“He’s going to be operated on next week so it will be tough to get him ready and get him involved in the final part of the [club] competitions."