A statement confirmed Thompson had an operation on the injury which he suffered against Leinster two weeks ago and will sit out the club’s remaining matches in 2022.
“Thompson will now begin his rehabilitation under the supervision of the club’s medical and strength and conditioning team with a view of returning to action in the new year,” his club added.
Front-row forwards Zander Fagerson (hamstring) and Oli Kebble (shoulder) are undergoing assessments after suffering injuries during Saturday’s 45-17 victory over Zebre Parma.
Jack Dempsey (groin) and Alex Samuel (back) face short-term absences but Duncan Weir has rejoined the squad after a calf injury, while centre Sam Johnson continues his phased return to training.