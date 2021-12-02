Glasgow Warriors sign 6ft 10in South African lock JP du Preez from Sale Sharks

At 6ft 10in, JP du Preez is a major presence in the lineout. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The Scotstoun club were first linked with the giant lock in October and it has now been confirmed he will leave Sale Sharks at the end of the current campaign, subject to a visa.

At 6ft 10in du Preez was the tallest player to have ever played a Super Rugby match when he made his competitive debut for the Emirates Lions in 2015.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He joined Sale Sharks in November 2020, and has made 18 appearances for the English Premiership side.

JP du Preez in action for Sale Sharks, eluding the tackle of Stuart Hogg of Exeter Chiefs. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

He is the first new signing announced by Glasgow ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Du Preez has experience of playing United Rugby Championship sides having made 31 appearances for the Cheetahs in the Guinness Pro14 between 2018 and 2020. He played against Glasgow at Scotstoun in 2019.

Not surprisingly given his height, du Preez is a strong presence in the lineouts and is joint-fourth in the table for lineout steals in the English Premiership this season.

The player said: “Glasgow play a style of rugby that I like to play – running rugby with a hard and physical edge.

“I like to think I’ll complement their style of play and I believe I bring strong lineout presence and a physicality in both attack and defence.

“I’ve played against Warriors in the past and they’re a very tough side to compete against, especially in Glasgow in front of their home fans. I can’t wait to be a part of the team.”

Head coach Danny Wilson added: “We’ve been impressed with JP's recent performances for Sale Sharks.

“At 6ft 10in, and 122kg he’s the type of physical player we wanted to add to our squad.

“He brings with him a wealth of experience having played in the Pro14, Premiership and Super Rugby and we look forward to welcoming him to the club next season.”