Glasgow Warriors to announce a new signing - but not the one being mooted

JP du Preez of Sale Sharks is out of contract in the summer. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Du Preez is out of contract in the summer and is reportedly on Glasgow’s radar for next season.

The 6ft 10in South African was the tallest player in Super Rugby and played for the Lions and Cheetahs before joining Sale last year.

The Scotstoun club are certainly short in the second row, with injuries depriving them of Scott Cummings, Oli Kebble and Kiran McDonald.

Scott Cummings is out for six to eight weeks after surgery on a hand ligament injury. Picture: Alan Harvey/SNS

Richie Gray and Lewis Bean were the starting locks in Saturday’s win over the Lions, with Rob Harley providing cover from the bench.

The experienced Harley is more accustomed to playing in the back row but deputised for Bean in the final 20 minutes of the 13-9 victory.

Academy locks Max Williamson and Alex Samuel are also available to Glasgow but lack first-team experience and it is an area in which they are expected to strengthen. Scotland lock Cummings is out for six to eight weeks after an operation on hand ligaments.

The good news for the Warriors is that Kebble is back in training following ankle surgery although it is unclear whether he will be available for this Saturday’s United Rugby Championship match against Zebre in Italy.

“With Scott being out, Lewis Bean came in at the weekend with Rob Harley on the bench,” said Pete Murchie, the Glasgow assistant coach.

“And there’s a couple of back-rows who can potentially cover.

“We’ve got people like Oli Kebble, who is back training and isn’t far away from potentially coming back in.”