Glasgow Warriors have issued an update on their lengthy injury list and there are a couple of glimmers of good news amid the gloom.

Glasgow Warriors and Scotland flanker Rory Darge has picked up a knee injury that is set to rule him out of the Six Nations. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Rory Darge is the latest player to be sidelined after the Scotland back-row forward suffered a serious knee injury in the defeat by Edinburgh at Murrayfield on December 30. Glasgow have given no indication of when Darge will return, saying only that he will be “sidelined for the club’s upcoming fixtures after sustaining a knee injury in the BKT United Rugby Championship match against Edinburgh; the openside flanker has begun his rehabilitation process with the club’s medical team at Scotstoun”.

While Darge’s injury will almost certainly rule him out of the forthcoming Six Nations, there was a more positive prognosis around three of his Scotland team-mates, Matt Fagerson, Jack Dempsey and Kyle Steyn, who are all back in training.

The Warriors statement said: “Matt Fagerson and Jack Dempsey have begun their reintegration to team training following their respective facial injuries, with Kyle Steyn doing likewise following the ankle injury sustained in round two of the BKT URC away to Connacht.”

Ollie Smith, another long-term casualty, has undergone surgery on the knee injury he sustained against Bayonne in the Champions Cup and will miss the remainder of the season. The full-back ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the win in France. Gregor Brown, the lock, also injured his knee in the Bayonne game will be out of action for the next couple of months.

Prop Nathan McBeth has been ruled out of the upcoming European fixtures against Exeter Chiefs and Toulon after sustaining a shoulder injury against Edinburgh at Murrayfield, while fellow forward Sione Vailanu is undergoing an assessment on a knee injury picked up in the first game with Edinburgh, at Scotstoun.