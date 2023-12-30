Concern for Rory Darge as Glasgow Warriors flanker suffers knee injury with Six Nations looming

Rory Darge, the Glasgow Warriors and Scotland forward, has suffered a potentially serious knee injury with the Six Nations just over a month away.

The flanker had to come off in the 54th minute of Glasgow’s 19-14 defeat by Edinburgh in the second leg of the 1872 Cup at Murrayfield. He will be assessed through the week but Franco Smith, the Warriors coach, was sounding pessimistic after the match. “I’m heartbroken for the guy, it looks like a serious injury,” said Smith. “We hope it isn’t, for us and for Scotland, but we will know more during the week. It’s his knee, unfortunately. He tried to steal the ball on our try-line and they just cleaned him out from the side, similar to what happened with him at Scotstoun a year or so ago. There is still a lot of medical work to be done around it and we'll get a better assessment then.”

It’s a cruel blow for Darge, who didn’t play in last season’s Six Nations after suffering a serious ankle injury while playing for Glasgow against Cardiff at home last September. He returned to rugby in March and established himself as Scotland’s first-choice openside at the World Cup in France. Gregor Townsend, the national coach, is due to name his Six Nations squad in January, with Scotland’s opening game coming against Wales in Cardiff on February 3.

Despite the Murrayfield defeat, Smith was able to take some comfort from retaining the 1872 Cup and picking up a bonus point. Glasgow won the two-legged contest 36-29 on aggregate thanks to their 22-10 victory in the first match at Scotstoun. “I’ve just told the guys that winning a trophy is what people play for,” said Smith. “We still managed to keep them away from winning the trophy by not allowing them to overturn the aggregate score. We still got the bonus point from the game, which they didn’t get at Scotstoun, so I’m really, really proud. We still won on merit, and that’s important.”

For Sean Everitt, his Edinburgh counterpart, it was the garnering of four precious URC points that pleased him most. The win lifts his side up to a share of fourth in the table at the halfway stage of the regular season. Edinburgh now have 26 points, five behind third-placed Glasgow. “It is a vital win as far as the URC is concerned and we are delighted with that as it keeps us in touch with the top four teams,” said Everitt. “Yes, we are disappointed not to win the 1872 Cup but when you are chasing a score you tend to become too risky and concede. We will take the win but it is about the URC. We are playing in one of the best competitions in the world so we want our four points.”

Edinburgh trailed for most of the game but a brilliant try in the 71st minute from Duhan van der Merwe swung the game in their favour. The winger ran from his own 22 to score after Darcy Graham won a key turnover as Glasgow threatened. “The finish between the two of them for that winner was absolutely amazing and shows their class,” said Everitt.

Edinburgh made a poor start to the game and Everitt blamed the music which was still blaring from the Tannoy for a mix-up in the opening seconds. The coach said his players couldn’t hear the shout for who was supposed to be claiming the ball from Glasgow’s kick-off. The visitors took control and Johnny Matthews scored a couple of minutes later. “Things would have been a bit different if we had a better start as it was a bit shaky,” said Everitt. “With the music playing the boys couldn’t hear the nomination at the start of the game so that is something we have to look into. That put us under pressure and we conceded a soft seven so it was always going to be tough from then against a team that is in the top two in the league.”