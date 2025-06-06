Glasgow Warriors rejig team for Leinster semi-final - but still no place for star back

Adam Hastings comes in for Stafford McDowall in the Glasgow Warriors backline. | SNS Group

Smith names team for crunch URC semi-final in Dublin

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow Warriors have reshuffled their midfield for Saturday's United Rugby Championship semi-final against Leinster in Dublin.

The defending champions have brought Adam Hastings into the starting XV for the match at the Aviva Stadium. Hastings, who came off the bench in the 36-18 win over the Stormers in the quarter-finals, starts at 10 in a move which sees Tom Jordan move from stand-off to inside centre, and Sione Tuipulotu switch from 12 to 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The unlucky Stafford McDowall drops to the bench. There is still no place in the squad for Huw Jones who is nursing an Achilles tendon injury.

Adam Hastings comes in for Stafford McDowall in the Glasgow Warriors backline. | SNS Group

The other major change is in the front row where Fin Richardson comes in at tighthead prop, replacing Murphy Walker who struggled in the scrum in the first half against the Stormers before being replaced by Sam Talakai. Talakai is on the bench again this weekend.

There is also a welcome return for loosehead prop Rory Sutherland after a long spell out injured, with the Scotland international named among the replacements, taking the place of Nathan McBeth

Glasgow go into the match as underdogs having lost twice to Leinster in Dublin in the past eight weeks. They were hammered 52-0 in the quarter-finals of the Investec Champions Cup in April but produced a much better performance last month before going down 13-5 in a URC league match at the Aviva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Franco Smith's team are bidding to make history in the competition. No side has ever won the URC in back to back seasons. Saturday's other semi-final sees the Bulls take on the Sharks in an all-South Africa clash at Loftus Versfeld.

Leinster v Glasgow Warriors teams

Glasgow Warriors: Josh McKay; Kyle Steyn (capt), Sione Tuipulotu, Tom Jordan, Kyle Rowe; Adam Hastings, George Horne; Jamie Bhatti, Gregor Hiddleston, Fin Richardson, Alex Samuel, Scott Cummings, Euan Ferrie, Rory Darge, Henco Venter. Replacements: Johnny Matthews, Rory Sutherland, Sam Talakai, Max Williamson, Jack Mann, Macenzzie Duncan, Stafford McDowall, Jamie Dobie.