Glasgow Warriors reaction: Huwipulotu are back and Franco Smith hopes Scotland will reap benefits
Huw Jones was reunited with his old centre partner Sione Tuipulotu and Glasgow Warriors reaped the benefits in the 29-5 win over Toulon.
The hope now is that Scotland can do likewise when the Six Nations kicks off in a fortnight’s time. Jones and Tuipulotu was Gregor Townsend’s first choice pairing throughout the championship last season and the duo staked their claim with an impressive showing at Scotstoun in the victory that secured Glasgow’s place in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup. They combined to play in Kyle Rowe for the Warriors’ first try, then Tuipulotu set up Jones for the second. Jones would go on to score another in the second half and was named player of the match.
“It was great to be back in the centres,” said Jones, who has been playing on the wing recently due to injuries to Kyle Steyn and Seb Cancelliere. “The boys played well and when you’re going forward it’s easy to be confident. It was good to link up with [Tuipulotu] today. I'd love if we stayed together in the centre, that would be nice, but we'll see what happens.
“It was pretty good fun. A great win that was pretty scrappy at times but we did enough. We were physical, the forwards were great and we were clinical when it mattered so we're happy with that. We spoke beforehand about taking the game to them. Although we had a few good moments in the first 20 minutes we weren’t getting anywhere. Neither team had scored. We got something to get across the line which sparked the rest of the game.”
Franco Smith, the Glasgow coach, paid tribute to Jones for filling in on the wing in recent weeks. “Huw did us a great favour,” said Smith. “We were in trouble when Steyn and Cancelliere weren’t available. Stafford was playing well [at centre], and Huw stepped up in two or three games. It shows the character of him and the team. A well deserved man of the match performance tonight. I hope Scotland feel we've given them boys in good form. We’re excited to see how they experience Six Nations level. I’m proud of the young boys tonight - Euan Ferrie, Max Williamson tonight. I’m excited for the guys staying here as well.”