Glasgow Warriors reaction: Huwipulotu are back and Franco Smith hopes Scotland will reap benefits

Huw Jones was reunited with his old centre partner Sione Tuipulotu and Glasgow Warriors reaped the benefits in the 29-5 win over Toulon.

The hope now is that Scotland can do likewise when the Six Nations kicks off in a fortnight’s time. Jones and Tuipulotu was Gregor Townsend’s first choice pairing throughout the championship last season and the duo staked their claim with an impressive showing at Scotstoun in the victory that secured Glasgow’s place in the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup. They combined to play in Kyle Rowe for the Warriors’ first try, then Tuipulotu set up Jones for the second. Jones would go on to score another in the second half and was named player of the match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was great to be back in the centres,” said Jones, who has been playing on the wing recently due to injuries to Kyle Steyn and Seb Cancelliere. “The boys played well and when you’re going forward it’s easy to be confident. It was good to link up with [Tuipulotu] today. I'd love if we stayed together in the centre, that would be nice, but we'll see what happens.

Glasgow Warriors' Huw Jones celebrates with Sione Tuipolotu after scoring a try in the win over Toulon.

“It was pretty good fun. A great win that was pretty scrappy at times but we did enough. We were physical, the forwards were great and we were clinical when it mattered so we're happy with that. We spoke beforehand about taking the game to them. Although we had a few good moments in the first 20 minutes we weren’t getting anywhere. Neither team had scored. We got something to get across the line which sparked the rest of the game.”