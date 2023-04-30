Chance to buck a historical trend

In the 28-year history of club rugby’s pan-European competitions Scottish teams have been on the outside looking in, noses pressed against the window as sides from other nations shared out the prizes. Glasgow Warriors now have the chance to buck that trend, to bring the silverware to Scotland for the first time. Their gritty win over the Scarlets in Llanelli has set up a Challenge Cup final against either Toulon or Benetton and the opportunity to make history. No Scottish club has ever lifted the trophy in a competition dominated by sides from England (12 wins) and France (11 wins). There have been two victories for Wales (Cardiff in 2010 and 2018) and one for Ireland (Leinster in 2013) but the best performance by a Scottish team before this season was Edinburgh’s run to the 2014-15 final. Under the stewardship of Alan Solomons, they saw off Bordeaux, Lyon, London Welsh, London Irish and Newport Gwent Dragons before falling to a Greig Laidlaw-inspired Gloucester in the final at Twickenham Stoop. Franco Smith’s Glasgow will now go to Dublin on May 19 looking to go one better than their inter-city rivals.