Glasgow Warriors v Toulon or Benetton: European Challenge Cup final date, venue, kick-off time, ticket details

Glasgow Warriors have made history by reaching a European final for the first time.

Their 17-35 win over the Scarlets in Llanelli in the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final sets up a showdown against either Toulon or Benetton in May. Franco Smith’s side outscored their Welsh opponents by five tries to one at Parc y Scarlets, with Stafford McDowell (2), George Horne, Jonny Matthews and Rory Darge touching down for Glasgow. They will now bid to become the first club from Scotland to lift a European rugby trophy.

Here is everything you need to know about the EPCR Challenge Cup final:

When is the Challenge Cup final?

The Aviva Stadium will host this season's EPCR Challenge Cup final. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The 2023 EPCR Challenge Cup final will kick off at 8pm on Friday, May 19. Glasgow Warriors will play either RC Toulon or Benetton who will face each other in the other semi-final, in France on Sunday, April 30.

BT Sport will broadcast this year’s Challenge Cup final, with full coverage details set to be announced nearer the time.

Where is the Challenge Cup final?

This year’s Challenge Cup final will be held in Dublin, at the city's Aviva Stadium.

Lyon players celebrate after winning the 2022 European Challenge Cup, beating Toulon in the final in Marseille. (Photo by PASCAL GUYOT/AFP via Getty Images)

The 51,700-capacity ground was chosen to stage European club rugby’s ‘Finals Weekend’ which means it will also host the Heineken Champions Cup final. This will take place the day after the Challenge Cup final, on Saturday, May 20, with a 4.45pm kick-off.

The two finals are returning to Dublin 10 years on from Toulon’s 2013 Heineken Champions Cup victory over ASM Clermont Auvergne, and from Leinster's Challenge Cup success against Stade Francais Paris. But this is the first time the Aviva has hosted the Challenge Cup final. The match was played at the city’s RDS in 2013.

Dublin’s previous European finals

1999 Champions Cup: Ulster 21 Colomiers 6, Lansdowne Road

2003 Champions Cup: Stade Toulousain 22 Perpignan 17, Lansdowne Road

2013 Champions Cup: RC Toulon 16 ASM Clermont Auvergne 15, Aviva Stadium

2013 Challenge Cup: Leinster 34 Stade Francais 13, RDS Arena

How do I get tickets for the Challenge Cup final?

Ticket prices for the EPCR Challenge Cup final start at €15 for adults and €10 for children, and rise to €60 for adults. The maximum number of tickets that can be purchased per transaction is eight. A maximum of seven children are allowed per adult. If a group of more than eight people want to attend they should send an email to [email protected] Weekend tickets for both finals are also available.