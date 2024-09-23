Glasgow Warriors issue injury update on key Scotland quartet ahead of URC round two

Centre still ‘a week or so away’

Glasgow Warriors hope to have Scott Cummings and George Horne back for Friday night’s match with Benetton, and Jack Dempsey also has a chance, but the game is likely to come too soon for Huw Jones.

Franco Smith’s side began the new United Rugby Championship campaign with a narrow defeat by Ulster at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday night but return to Scotstoun this week for their first competitive home match since being crowned URC champions.

Cummings, Horne and Jones were among a clutch of players who were unavailable for the game in Belfast. Also missing were Dempsey, with a back issue, Rory Sutherland (groin), Ally Miller (calf), Facundo Cordero (ankle) and Allan Dell (arm) as well as JP du Preez, Ollie Smith and Sione Vailanu, who are all out with long-term knee injuries, and Murphy Walker, who is expected to be out for nine to 12 weeks with a neck complaint.

Cummings, the international second row, is progressing well from a foot injury while Horne, his Scotland team-mate, is close to full fitness following a slightly later return to pre-season training. Dempsey, the Scotland No 8, also has a chance of facing Benetton in the second round of the URC, according to Pete Murchie, Glasgow’s assistant coach. Jones, the Scotland centre, has a calf injury.

“Scott and George would be in the mix,” said Murchie. “In terms of guys who are injured... Huw wouldn't be this week but Demmo [Dempsey] could be in the mix. We just need to make sure he's right. We don't want him to be carrying stuff going into it.

“Scott trained fully last week. He did a good bit of training on Thursday and Friday when obviously guys are tapering off for the game. The main group's done some good training. He's ready to go.

“Huw’s still a week or so away depending on how it goes. Not him this weekend. We haven't picked up a huge amount from the Ulster game.”