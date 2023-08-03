Glasgow Warriors explain Domingo Miotti’s sudden French exit

The 27-year-old Argentina international joined the Warriors from Jaguares in 2021 and struggled for game time during his first campaign in Scotland, but made a big impact last term as Franco Smith’s side reached the final of the Challenge Cup, a match he started. Glasgow, who lost to Toulon in the final in Dublin, announced on June 29 that Miotti had signed a new two-year contract. However, the player has now made the switch to France to join Oyonnax who won the second-tier Pro D2 last season to win promotion to the top flight.

Revealing news of his departure on Thursday, Glasgow said: “Although Miotti had originally agreed a contract extension with Glasgow Warriors for the 2023-24 season, a move to France provides an opportunity, driven by his international aspirations, to play more regularly. This is a decision the club supports, agreeing to release Miotti from his contract.” Smith, the head coach, added: “We wish Domingo the very best with his move to France. He is a valued member of our squad who will be missed within the group.” Miotti thanked the club, staff and supporters in a post on social media. “It’s been an amazing journey,” he wrote.

